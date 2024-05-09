Cavinder Twins share glimpses of their Texas to Florida transition with an eventful photodump

The Miami Hurricanes' Cavinder Twins, Haley and Hanna, have marked their move from Texas to Florida with a veritable photo dump on Instagram, with the two sisters partaking in the sights, training, and even visiting the studio of world-famous TV personality Dr. Phil.

They posted the photos on their official profile on IG:

As one could see in the photo dump, the caption simply said "Texas 2 Florida" in reference to the Cavinder Twins transferring to both play for the Miami Hurricanes. Most notably, Haley is marking her return for the 'Canes after she and her sister previously announced they were ending their college basketball careers to try their luck in the WWE.

The photos also featured the two young women visiting the F1 tracks in Miami, as well as a few nights out with their friends and agent, Jeff Hoffman of Everett Sports Marketing (via Tag24). They also posted a photo of their cute little puppy, Harvey.

Hanna (15) and Haley (14) Cavinder playing for Miami (FL)

The Cavinder Twins' recent moves

Haley Cavinder came out of retirement following the 2022-2023 season with Miami, opting to enter the transfer portal and first committing to the TCU Horned Frogs. However, she decided to de-commit from the school to join her sister Hanna, who herself came out of retirement to declare her intention to play for the University of Miami in the upcoming 2024-2025 season.

Both sisters opted into their final year of college basketball eligibility with their decision to return to the NCAAW hardwood.

The Cavinder Twins are incredibly talented point guards, though one could argue that Haley is the better one--especially when it comes to stats. As a 5-foot-6 PG, Haley Cavinder has averaged 16.7 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 3.8 assists for her entire college career. She had her two best seasons for Fresno State in 2020-2021 and 2021-2022, wherein she averaged just under 20 PPG.

Her numbers were more than enough to earn her a slew of individual awards, including four All-Conference point guard honors and a Second-Team All-ACC selection (via GoFrogs.com).

As for Hanna, she had her own great run at Fresno State, including her setting a freshman debut record with 23 points in a 79-52 win over Cal Poly in 2019 (via GoBulldogs.com).

Either way, the Cavinder Twins are likely more famous as social media stars. Most notably, they were the most followed UMiami basketball players in program history on social media when they first arrived on campus. They still maintain that massive online following now.