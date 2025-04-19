Cavinder twins shut down fan accusing Hanna of being "jealous" of Hailey's engagement

Haley Cavinder recently got engaged to her boyfriend, Jake Ferguson, with the surprise proposal and after-party planned by her twin sister, Hanna, and other close family members.

Several videos were posted on the Cavinder twins’ social media platforms, including one which showed that Haley was not aware she was getting ready for her proposal.

According to her sister, Hanna, who was elated about the event of the day, Haley thought they were preparing for a celebratory dinner at Fort Myers Beach, Florida.

Under the video posted on the Cavinder TikTok page, a fan made a comment that got the attention of Hanna and Haley.

“ik hanna is so jealous,” the user wrote.

“???,” the twins responded under the comment.

There was another post of Hanna running to embrace Haley on the beach where Ferguson proposed, embracing her tightly in a wholesome moment shared by the twins.

Hanna and Haley have been inseparable since they were kids, both taking up basketball and playing for Gilbert High School.

They both committed to Fresno State, where they played college basketball from 2019 to 2022, before moving to the Miami Hurricanes for the 2023-24 season.

Due to the pandemic, they had an option of taking up an extra year of eligibility, but made a decision to forgo it in pursuit of other business ventures.

However, after a year, they both decided to make a return, activating their final year of eligibility and making a return to Miami.

Outside of basketball, the sisters have done almost everything together, including establishing different business ventures and working with several brands.

They lived together until recently, when Haley moved in with her partner, Ferguson, before the engagement.

Haley and Ferguson started dating in 2023, making their relationship public in the same year.

Hanna Cavinder shares adorable TikTok photos celebrating Haley’s engagement

The Cavinder twins shared several TikTok posts of Haley’s engagement, including one where Hanna was celebrating her sister.

The post had photos of the sisters celebrating the engagement, with Hanna taking a picture with the couple and several with her sister.

“My wombmate found her soulmate,” Hanna wrote in the inscribed caption of the TikTok post.

The twin sisters also shared other posts of the engagement party, including one where Haley and Ferguson sang a karaoke together.

