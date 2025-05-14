Cedric Coward speaks out on choosing between NBA or going to Duke as decision looms large

Cedric Coward is opening up about his basketball future. The Duke transfer - who has declared for the NBA draft - has until June 15 to remain in the pool or withdraw and spend next season with the Blue Devils. Sports Illustrated reporter Kevin Sweeney shared Coward's recent quote about his plans on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday.
“I’m 100% focusing on the draft," Coward said. "At the end of the day, the decision I make is going to be based on the information I get. Right now, the information is definitely leaning towards staying in the draft but at the end of the day, we gotta figure out the best decision to make for myself and my family as I go forward.”
Cedric Coward gave the quote at a press conference at the NBA draft combine, which began on Sunday and lasted one week in Chicago. The event measures the physical attributes and athletic skills of NBA draft prospects.
The Blue Devils guard mentioned that "the information is definitely leaning towards staying in the draft," suggesting that the combine is going well for him. 247 Director of Scouting Adam Finkelstein confirmed that Coward stands out at the combine.
"Coward has helped himself more than anyone in Chicago," Finkelstein said Tuesday. "This is bad news for Duke. Sorry to break it, but Cedric Coward has some serious buzz."
At the NBA combine, Cedric Coward measured 6-foot-5.25 without shoes. He is 213 pounds and has a 7-2 wingspan. Information about the guard's skill assessments will be available as the week progresses. Still, the combine seems to be boosting Coward's draft stock, making a return to college basketball seem unlikely.
Cedric Coward's NBA-ready skill set
Cedric Coward is versatile and efficient, with a sharp-shooting wing to set up shots effortlessly. With a strong combine and workout performance, Coward could be a first-round pick in the 2025 NBA draft.
After a standout junior season at Eastern Washington, Coward transferred to Washington State for his senior year. However, he appeared in six games before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury.
Despite a severely shortened senior campaign, Coward highlighted his multifaceted skill set:
- 17.7 points
- 7.0 rebounds
- 3.7 assists per game
- 1.7 blocks
- 0.8 steals per game
- Shooting 55.7 percent from the field
- Shooting 40.0 percent from beyond the arc
Cedric Coward is a talented all-around player who is making his mark ahead of the NBA draft. While he could be a major contributor to Duke next season, it seems more likely that he will begin his professional career this fall.
