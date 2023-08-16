CFB Insider claims 2 basketball schools out of Big 12 expansion as Brett Yormark concludes adding 5 Pac-12 schools on his list

The Big 12 has been one of the proactive conferences in college realignment, but the conference couldn't land two of its top choices.

As conferences have been focusing on adding schools to strengthen their college football conference, the Big 12 was interested in adding some basketball schools.

Recently, Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark revealed the conference was hopeful of adding Gonzaga and UConn to the conference.

"We're going to consider all options," Yormark said in a Zoom conference with reporters last Friday. "We do see the upside in basketball for all the right reasons. We think it is undervalued and there is a chance for us to double down as the No. 1 basketball conference in America."

However, that appears to no longer be the case, as Yormark went on a podcast and revealed those talks stalled and didn't work out.

“Those conversations are no longer. Unfortunately things didn’t work out only because the dream scenario (of adding Colorado, Arizona, Arizona State & Utah) unfolded for us," Yormark said about adding Gonzaga and UConn.

Adding Gonzaga and UConn would have significantly boosted the basketball side and cemented the conference as the best. However, for different reasons, it is no longer on the table.

Who did the Big 12 add?

Although the Big 12 will not add Gonzaga or UConn, the conference has already added plenty of new schools for 2024.

The conference added Colorado from the Pac-12 and then went out and added Arizona, Arizona State, and Utah from the Pac-12 to bring the conference to 12 teams.

Adding those four teams was the dream scenario for the Big 12 and Commissioner Brett Yormark.

"We are thrilled to welcome Arizona, Arizona State and Utah to the Big 12," commissioner Brett Yormark said in a statement. "The Conference is gaining three premier institutions both academically and athletically, and the entire Big 12 looks forward to working alongside their presidents, athletic directors, student-athletes and administrators."

Will Gonzaga or UConn go to a different conference?

With Gonzaga and UConn no longer an option for the Big 12, it's uncertain whether either school will look to join another conference.

Currently, Gonzaga is a member of the West Coast Conference, while UConn is a member of the Big East Conference. Although neither conference is a major one, both schools remain two of the best basketball programs in the country.

