Former Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Joe Milton positively started the Senior Bowl Week and had the fastest initial air speed (76.4 MPH), highest initial ball rotation (735 RPM) and longest air distance pass (60 yards).

Milton showed his confidence ahead of Senior Bowl week while speaking to reporters.

“I’m just being me, my personality, my arm strength, my arm talent,” Milton said. “The way that I run the ball, I feel like as a defender you have to have the right mindset to come tackle me.”

Milton did not play well in the 2024 Reese's Senior Bowl, as his American team fell 16-7 to the National team at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Alabama.

He went 9-of-13, resulting in 80 yards and two interceptions on four possessions, taking over from former South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Spencer Rattler.

CFB fans did not let him off the hook for his performance, with one user remarking:

"Should be playing baseball," the user wrote.

Joe Milton aims to impress scouts

ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper ranked Joe Milton III as the No. 9 quarterback in the 2024 draft class and he has a field of competitors to work through before the NFL Draft in April.

Joe Milton revealed what he hoped to showcase to NFL scouts during Senior Bowl Week.

“Recall and just basically just addressing the huddle,” Milton said on NFL Network. “I feel like that’s the two biggest things because we throw the ball in our offense and we make plays. So like everything else is going to come in and fall into place.”

“I feel great,” Milton said. “You know, it was just another opportunity to get back out here with the guys. Different guys across the country, majority of the guys that’s out here, we played against them this season, so it’s just good to see them, talk to them, actually get to know these guys throughout the week.”

“Just be me, stay true to myself,” Milton said. “And also just don’t hide anything. If you have anything to hide, it will show up so … Just be me. Keep smiling. Make everybody around me better.”

The reports from the Senior Bowl have been positive for Joe Milton and apart from the game, the scouts will have seen all the talents that the former Tennessee Volunteers quarterback possesses.

