Chad Baker-Mazara drops 3-word reaction as Auburn transfer graduates alongside teammate Denver Jones

Chad Baker-Mazara was a phenom for the Auburn Tigers as he played a big role in helping them reached the Final Four round of the NCAA Tournament last season before they fell short against eventual champions Florida Gators.

After the season ended, he entered the transfer portal and was transferred to a Big Ten program, the USC Trojans.

Auburn had its graduation ceremony where Baker-Mazara's name was called last. He was welcomed with a loud cheer from the people attending the ceremony and was accompanied by a teammate, Denver Jones, who also graduated.

The guard from Dominican Republic reacted on social media.

"Forever War Eagle!!," Baker-Mazara wrote on X.

The Trojans will be the fourth team in Baker-Mazara's collegiate career. He started his career with the Duquesne Dukes before moving to the San Diego Aztecs after a season. Later, he transferred to Auburn and spent two solid seasons.

Chad Baker-Mazara has been the heart and soul of the Auburn Tigers

Chad Baker-Mazara has been phenomenal for the Auburn Tigers in the last two years. Last season, he averaged 12.3 points, 2.7 assists and 3.0 rebounds, shooting 38.1% from the 3-point line.

He was a part of a team led by coach Bruce Pearl and were one of the best teams in college basketball last season. Apart from Baker-Mazara, the Tigers also had someone as dominant as Johni Broome. Therefore, it felt like they were poised to win the NCAA Tournament.

However, despite boasting a great roster and being the overall No.1 seed, they fell short against the Gators, led by Walter Clayton Jr in the Final Four round in March Madness.

He's now a part of the USC Trojans and is expected to have the same role he had with Auburn. The guard will likely be the primary ball handler for Eric Musselman's team next season.

With a 7-13 record, USC finished the Big Ten in 15th position, with only three teams in the conference ending behind USC. However, with Chad Baker-Mazara in the team with new freshmen players, the Trojans will hope for a much-improved 2025 campaign.

