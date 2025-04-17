Chad Baker-Mazara Eligibility: How many years can Auburn transfer still play college basketball?

Chad Baker-Mazara's eligibility is a topic of conversation as he enters the transfer portal. He has been an important piece of the Auburn Tigers' roster for the past two seasons. After spending his freshman season at San Diego State, Baker-Mazara transferred to Auburn for the 2024 season. He immediately had an impact, averaging 10.0 points per game.
This past season, he took another step forward, averaging 12.3 points per game and starting 34 games. He was the team's second-leading scorer behind star Johni Broome.
As a result, he contributed heavily as the Tigers reached the Final Four of March Madness. Baker-Mazara put forth an incredible effort in a 79-73 loss to Florida in the Final Four, putting up 18 points.
After his strong season, Baker-Mazara has one year of eligibility left. However, he will not spend it with the Tigers despite his success. On Thursday, Chad Baker-Mazara took to X to announce that he is entering the transfer portal.
"First I wanna thank God for blessing me with the opportunity to do what I love but I wanna thank my teammates, coaching staff and the Auburn Family for the incredible support for this past two years! With this been said I would be entering the transfer portal. Gracias Auburn!"
Chad Baker-Mazara eligibility: How many years of NCAA eligibility does he have left?
Chad Baker-Mazara is in the transfer portal with one year of eligibility left. Players get four years of college eligibility and Baker-Mazara has used three of them. He used his first year as a freshman at San Diego State before transferring to Auburn. He then used up his next two years of eligibility with the Tigers, leaving him with one year of eligibility left.
Chad Baker-Mazara eligibility: Where is he going for his final year of eligibility?
With Chad Baker-Mazara entering the transfer portal, he is looking for an opportunity with a team that will allow him to play a bigger role and grow his NBA draft stock. Baker-Mazara has entered the portal with not much time left in the window.
The transfer window initially opened on March 24 and will stay open until April 22. As a result, Baker-Mazara does not have a lot of time to find a new team. There has been no indication yet as to where he will be going next season.
There is still always the option that he could return to Auburn. If he does not find a team during the transfer window, he will return to the Tigers for his final season of eligibility.
