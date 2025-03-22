"Charity begins at home": Dawn Staley on MiLaysia Fulwiley and Joyce Edwards as products of Gamecocks' monopoly on South Carolina talent recruitment

South Carolina Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley spoke about South Carolina's homegrown talents, MiLaysia Fulwiley and Joyce Edwards, during the post-game press conference following the Gamecocks's 108-48 win over Tennessee Tech in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Ad

Staley spoke about how the Gamecocks have been able to maintain a monopoly over the South Carolina talent pool. She also emphasized that this was one of her major objectives when she took over at the helm.

"We have been great at cornering the South Carolina market," Staley said. "That was one of the things when we first took over here, was to make sure that we hit every area coach, every high school coach to make sure that if they have any talent coming up through the pipeline ... We are here."

Ad

Trending

South Carolina Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley gives instructions to her players during the NCAA Tournament first round game against Tennessee Tech. (Credits: IMAGN)

"To have players that are from here, that represent this state, I think it is paramount that we have that," coach Staley said. "I think it makes us more valuable when we go out and try to bring more national talent to our program but you know charity begins at home. When we are able to get the top kids of South Carolina to stay home, (it) is always a great thing because they bring a great following."

Ad

Speaking about how this recruiting effort starts when potential college prospects are still in middle school, Staley said:

"We have watched them since they were in the sixth grade. We watched them come to camp and win all the awards. So it is cool to see that process get to a point where they trust us enough to want to come here and spend their college years here, getting ready for that next step in life."

Ad

Ad

MiLaysia Fulwiley and Joyce Edwards have played a crucial role for Dawn Staley's Gamecocks

MiLaysia Fulwiley and Joyce Edwards are the two homegrown talents who have become crucial to the South Carolina Gamecocks's effort to secure another national title.

Both came off the bench against Tennessee Tech and delivered crucial performances. Edwards recorded 22 points, five boards and two dimes, while Fulwiley raked up 15 points, five assists, and two rebounds in 19 minutes.

Ad

Fulwiley is averaging 12.1 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists this season. Meanwhile, Joyce Edwards has recorded 13.4 PPG, 4.9 RPG and 1.1 APG in her freshman year.

Dawn Staley and the No. 1 seed Gamecocks will face the No. 9 seed Indiana Hoosiers on Sunday in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here