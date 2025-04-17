"Chase your dreams" "First shoe drops": College hoops fans react as Cooper Flagg's teammate announces major career decision

College hoop fans have hyped Duke Blue Devils star Kon Knueppel on social media after he announced his decision to enter the NBA Draft on Wednesday. The freshman has played a crucial role for the Blue Devils since joining as a four-star recruit last year.

Ad

Knueppel excelled last season, averaging 14.4 points, 4 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game for Duke. He also had good shooting accuracy, recording a field goal percentage of 47.9%.

After the NCAA Tournament ended, Knueppel’s future was in the balance, and he had to make an important decision: whether to declare for the NBA Draft or remain at Duke to continue his college basketball career. On Wednesday, the 19-year-old guard announced his choice via Instagram.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Knueppel shared several photos of memorable moments he shared with his Duke teammates last season.

"Forever a Blue Devil. Taking the Brotherhood with me to the next chapter. #NBADraft," he wrote alalongsidehe images.

Although Cooper Flagg was the star of the Duke Blue Devils, Kon Knueppel had his share of remarkable moments, helping the Blue Devils reach the final four of the NCAA tournament.

Unsurprisingly, his draft announcement sparked a wave of reactions from fans, many of whom wished him well.

Ad

“Go be great! Thank you K2!” @jrfrost02 wrote.

College hoops fans react as Knueppel announces major career decision (Image by Instagram/@kon2knueppel)

“Gonna kill it in the league. Thanks for choosing Duke!” @alaw2209 commented.

Ad

College hoops fans react as Knueppel announces major career decision (Image by Instagram/@kon2knueppel)

“Thanks for everything Kon! Wish you were coming back!” @mark_harven posted.

Ad

College hoops fans react as Knueppel announces major career decision (Image by Instagram/@kon2knueppel)

Congratulations continued to pour in, with one X user stating they could not wait until Knueppel's signature shoe was released.

Ad

"First shoe drops. Kon Knueppel declares for the NBA Draft," @RudeBoyWonder wrote.

"One of the most pro ready players I ever watched at Duke. #Represent,” @Mackenzeharrison commented on the Instagram post.

College hoops fans react as Knueppel announces major career decision (Image by Instagram/@kon2knueppel)

“Chase your dreams young king,” @phitzjerald1000 posted.

Ad

College hoops fans react as Knueppel announces major career decision (Image by Instagram/@kon2knueppel)

What’s next for Kon Knueppel and Duke Basketball?

Kon Knueppel’s declaration is a big loss for the Duke Blue Devils, as he was an important member of the team last season, earning MVP honors at the ACC Tournament.

Ad

Knueppel offers a lot to any team. He is quick on the floor, plays great offense, and is a good scorer. As his talents are set to draw interest from NBA franchises, it remains to be seen how Duke will adjust to his absence.

Cooper Flagg, another standout Duke player, may also declare for the NBA Draft, though he has yet to make an official announcement. Similarly, Khaman Maluach could follow suit and enter the draft.

Ad

Besides these potential departures, Sion James is confirmed to leave after exhausting his eligibility.

Nevertheless, Duke coach Jon Scheyer has reinforcements on the way, with Cameron and Cayden Boozer set to join the team. While the incoming freshmen show promise, their skills may still need work during their first season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Oluwajoba Oluwajoba is a High School Sports writer with more than eight years of experience in the field. Oluwajoba is a graduate of Agricultural Economics and Extension from the Federal University of Technology Akure.



Oluwajoba has written for publications such as Soccernet and Pulsesports (as Chief Editor and Managing Editor) and was nominated for Football Journalist of the Year in 2019.



While he is a Dallas Mavericks fan, mainly due to Luka Doncic, Oluwajoba's favorite sporting moment came when LeBron James helped the Cleveland Cavaliers get past the Golden State Warriors in Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals.



When not at work or watching sports, Oluwajoba can likely be found enjoying a movie. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here