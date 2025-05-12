Duke men’s basketball shared excerpts from Grant Hill’s commencement speech to the Class of 2025 on social media. Hill played for the Blue Devils (1990-1994) and was invited to give a speech to the graduating class.

In an Instagram post on Sunday, Duke shared an image of Hill giving his speech, accompanied by quotes from the ceremony.

“Nothing gives me greater joy than being back on this campus,” Hill said. “Of all the places I’ve played and all the jobs I’ve had, I am most proud to be known as a Blue Devil.”

After his time at Duke, Hill was drafted third by the Detroit Pistons in 1994. Duke fans expressed their admiration for him in the comment section.

“This speech was incredible. Chills all over! Every word was powerful,” a fan commented.

“You are awesome. Have been a fan of yours since your Duke playing days!” another fan said.

Hill won the NABC Defensive Player of the Year in 1993 and ACC Player of the Year in 1994. Fans continued to praise the former player.

“All time great!!! Perfect role model!!! Will never forget The Pass and The Shot at the Spectrum in 1992! My favorite game (in any sport) of all time!!! 😈 🏀” another fan said.

“One of the best and one of my all-time faves! Good man! 🙏🏽 🫶🏻,” a fan commented.

“My all time favorite,” another fan commented.

Duke fans hail legend Grant Hill as he makes heartfelt commencement speech - Image source: Instagram/dukembb

Grant Hill encourages Duke graduates in commencement speech

Duke University's President Vincent Price introduced former Duke alumnus Grant Hill to give the speech at the 2025 commencement ceremony on Sunday. Hill was praised as a role model and encouraged the graduates to lead with purpose, integrity and courage.

He led the Blue Devils to two NCAA titles (1991 and 1992) and now serves on the university’s Board of Trustees. Reflecting on his college years, Hill recalled “The Shot,” his iconic full-court pass to Christian Laettner in the 1992 NCAA Tournament. He shared how a failed version of that play weeks earlier against Wake Forest became a learning moment.

“When it arrived, we were ready,” Hill said. “Because we learned to think, problem solve and endure.”

In honor of Mother’s Day, Hill spoke warmly of his mother’s lessons on perseverance, education and integrity. He reminded graduates that college wasn’t just about academics but about learning to face challenges thoughtfully and with resilience.

Hill also acknowledged the unique challenges the Class of 2025 faced, including navigating the pandemic and academic pressures.

“You are not just alumni. You are stewards,” Hill said, urging graduates to carry Duke’s spirit of excellence and community into their next chapters.

Hill’s final message left graduates with a call to lead with authenticity and let integrity guide their way forward.

