Chloe Kitts BF Collin Murray-Boyles drops 2-word reaction to his high school team’s tribute for current seniors

Chloe Kitts' boyfriend, Collin Murray-Boyles, reacted on Monday on Instagram to the touching tribute his high school basketball team paid to the current senior players. The Wasatch Academy Basketball shared two photos of the team holding photos of the seniors.

Murray-Boyles shared the post on his Instagram story with the caption:

"Time flies."

Collin Murray-Boyles reacts to touching tribute his high school basketball team paid to seniors on IG. Image via @30murrayjr

Murray-Boyles joined Wasatch Academy from A.C Flora High School for his senior season and recorded team-leading averages of 15.0 points and 8.8 rebounds per game. He was ranked as a four-star recruit and named in ESPN's top 100.

Trending

Now in his sophomore season at South Carolina, Murray-Boyles is averaging 15.4 points, 8.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game on 58.5% shooting this season.

Dawn Staley explains why she benched Chloe Kitts for Sania Faagin in South Carolina's loss vs. Texas

The South Carolina women's basketball team endured its first Southeastern Conference loss since 2021 in falling 66-62 at Texas Sunday. Junior forward Chloe Kitts and freshman forward Joyce Edwards watched from the sidelines during the fourth quarter, with senior Sania Feagin the only forward leading the Gamecocks, who were tied 49-49 with the Longhorns.

Asked why she made the decision to leave out Kitts and Edwards from the crucial final minutes, South Carolina coach Dawn Staley said:

"Sania is the only one that can guard her (Kyla Oldacre). Like halfway, we give up too much when Chloe or Joyce are on her. We could have tried Adhel (Tac), but they’re just not experienced enough. She’s a very experienced post player. I thought she brought it all home for them.”

Texas forward Kyla Oldacre finished with 13 points, with eight of them in the final 10 minutes of the game. Without Kitts and Edwards, the Longhorns (24-2, 10-1 SEC) used their height advantage to pass over the Gamecocks (22-2, 10-1) and score.

As a result, Vic Schaefer's team won the rebounding battle 42-35, with 15 offensive rebounds and 19 second-chance points. Meanwhile, Chloe Kitts finished with nine points, four rebounds and two assists, while the Gamecocks guards finished with a combined 37 points.

Defending national champion South Carolina, which fell two spots to No. 4 in the AP Top 25 Poll with the loss, will host the Florida Gators (12-12, 3-7) on Thursday. Texas rose one spot to No. 3.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here