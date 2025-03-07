Chloe Kitts’ BF Collin Murray-Boyles drops 4-word reaction to hype up South Carolina star’s IG dump

South Carolina forward Chloe Kitts is enjoying an incredible run with the Gamecocks. After a slow start to the season, Kitts seems to have found her rhythm and is delivering crucial performances to help South Carolina gain the top seed for the postseason.

After a history-making week, Kitts posted photos from the games to her Instagram on Thursday.

"Keep up," she wrote in the caption.

Chloe Kitts' boyfriend, Collin Murray-Boyles, who plays for the South Carolina men's basketball team, reacted in the comments, writing:

"They cant fw you🖤."

Collin Murray-Boyles' comment on Kitts' post (Credit: Instagram/@chloe.kitts)

For the first time since Aliyah Boston in 2021, Chloe Kitts posted a triple-double in the 75-59 win over Ole Miss on Feb. 27. She finished with 16 points, 13 rebounds, 10 assists and four steals. For her exploits, Kitts was named the co-SEC Player of the Week. She is the ninth Gamecocks player to record a triple-double. A proud Murray-Boyles commented on the forward's performance, saying:

"I give it to her. She played with a lot of heart. I love watching that game, I might replay it further."

Chloe Kitts's history performance earns praise from coach Dawn Staley

Filling in the void left by Kamilla Cardoso in the post, Chloe Kitts has taken over and led South Carolina to another incredible season. After her triple-double performance, the Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley praised the forward, saying:

"It was really the hard way — it was playmaking, it was determination, it was will, it was Chloe Kitts. She has this in her, and she couldn’t be playing her best basketball at the right time.

"I think we are all moving towards like playing everybody at the right time, so hopefully we can get hot, we can take care of home on Sunday and see where we end up."

Kitts carried over her impressive run on Sunday when South Carolina faced No. 15 Kentucky. She finished with 12 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks as the Gamecocks won 78-66. Kitts is averaging 9.4 points and 7.9 rebounds per game while shooting 50.0%.

South Carolina won the coin flip to earn the top seed in the SEC Tournament. They will begin their postseason run on Friday when they face the Vanderbilt Commodores. With Selection Sunday approaching, Chloe Kitts and the Gamecocks aim to finish March Madness by successfully defending their 2024 national championship win.

