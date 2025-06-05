Chloe Kitts’ BF Collin Murray-Boyles, Ta’Niya Latson, Raven Johnson react as South Carolina star announces her return to practice

Chloe Kitts is putting in the work this offseason. The South Carolina star shared photos of her practicing on Instagram on Thursday.

Kitts posted snaps of her practicing shots and working on game-style play with other ballers, including sister Kylee, who transferred to Ohio State from Florida this offseason.

People close to Kitts hyped her up in the comments. Her boyfriend, fellow Gamecocks hooper Collin Murray-Boyles, reacted to the practice pictures.

"Reloading...🤬," Murray-Boyles wrote.

Collin Murray-Boyles comments on girlfriend Chloe Kitts’ Instagram post (IG/chloe.kitts)

Kitts' current and former South Carolina teammates also showed their support in the comments.

"🔥🔥🔥," transfer guard Ta'Niya Latson commented.

Ta’Niya Latson reacts to Chloe Kitts’ practice pictures (IG/chloe.kitts)

"❤️," Gamecocks guard Raven Johnson commented.

Raven Johnson shows support for Chloe Kitts (IG/chloe.kitts)

"ooowwweeeeee🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 let's get itttt," South Carolina alum Te-Hina Paopao said.

Te-Hina Paopao hypes up Chloe Kitts (IG/chloe.kitts)

"ooooooo u tuffy🥰🥰," former Gamecocks star Bree Hall said.

Bree Hall reacts to former teammate Chloe Kitts’ Instagram post (IG/chloe.kitts)

Basketball players from other programs took to Kitts' comments as well, using emojis to share their reactions.

"🔥🔥🔥🔥," Texas guard Jordana Codio commented.

"😎🔥," Georgia guard Savannah Henderson commented.

Basketball players react to Chloe Kitts’ Instagram post (IG/chloe.kitts)

Kitts is grinding to prepare for her senior season at South Carolina and is receiving love in her Instagram comments for her dedication to the game.

Chloe Kitts' junior campaign at South Carolina

Chloe Kitts is coming off the best season of her college career and is working hard to develop her skill set this offseason in hopes of being even more dominant as a senior.

The forward has become essential to South Carolina's success. After serving as a role player off the bench as a freshman, Kitts transitioned into a starting role as a sophomore and helped the Gamecocks to win the 2024 NCAA championship. She was a part of the squad's starting five again this season and demonstrated continued growth.

NCAA Women's Basketball: Final Four National Championship - Source: Imagn

This season, Kitts led South Carolina in rebounding with 7.7 rpg. Her 10.2 points, 1.9 assists and 0.7 steals per game were all increases from her sophomore campaign.

Kitts is a sharp shooter and averaged 52.0%, including 33.3% from beyond the arc. She also saw improvement in her free-throw percentage, knocking down 79.8% compared to 68.9% as a sophomore.

With Kitts' help, South Carolina won the SEC Tournament title and received a No. 1 seed in March Madness. In the SEC Tournament quarterfinal win over Vanderbilt, the star forward put up a season-high 25 points and added ten rebounds for a double-double. She shot 85.7% from the field in the 84-63 win.

Kitts continues to develop with each passing season and is honing her skill set further this summer.

