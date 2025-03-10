Chloe Kitts confirms breaking SEC tournament MVP trophy during wild South Carolina celebrations: "It was on the table, and the table fell"

Chloe Kitts was lights-out during the SEC Championship game between her South Carolina Gamecocks and the Texas Longhorns. She led the team with 15 points, nine rebounds and three assists.

Ad

She shot 7-12 from the floor and also had a block and a steal too. Her performance coupled with other scorers Sania Feagin (11 points), Joyce Edwards (11) and Tessa Johnson (14) ensured that the Gamecocks won the SEC championship game, 64-45.

Kitts was honored as the MVP of the game but revealed that her trophy was broken. However, she's not concerned much about it as the team continues its wild celebrations.

"Yes, it did. It was on the table and the table fell and it broke. But it's okay. They said already they'd get me a new one," Kitts said.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Gamecocks and the Longhorns had a close first quarter, which went 12-10 In favor of the Gamecocks. However, in the second quarter, South Carolina extended its lead from two points to 17 by the end of halftime. The final two quarters were again close before the Gamecocks won.

Chloe Kitts received applause from fellow teammates after SEC QF win

Chloe Kitts is garnering immense praise from fellow teammates and coaches. Rightfully so, the junior guard started the SEC Tournament opener on a bang vs Vanderbilt, contributing a career-high 25 points on 12-14 shooting along with 10 rebounds as the Gamecocks won 84-63.

Ad

After the game, her fellow teammates made sure to give her due credit.

“I feel like, when Chloe is doing good, it motivates all of us to want to do good,” MiLaysia Fulwiley said. “When Chloe is playing like that, we’re a hard team to beat.

“Chloe is a dog. I mean, inside, outside, whatever you give her, you tell her to go, she’s going to go and get that bucket,” Sania Feagin said via On3. “Total props to her, MVP. Well-deserved.”

Ad

In the next game vs Oklahoma, Chloe Kitts registered her fourth straight double-scoring game, with 10 points, four rebounds and four assists as South Carolina won 93-75.

By winning the conference, the Gamecocks eye nothing less than a deep run in the NCAA Tournament.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here