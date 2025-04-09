Chloe Kitts drops 2-word reaction to sister Kylee’s farewell to Florida after transfer portal decision

The Florida Gators suffered a significant setback as freshman guard Kylee Kitts has decided to enter the transfer portal. She was the No. 25 recruit in the class of 2025 before reclassifying herself to the class of 2024, allowing her to join Florida University in Gainesville.

Ad

After plenty of speculation on her future, Kylee shared a post on social media stating her decision to enter the transfer portal. The post included her gratitude towards the Florida Gators as a program.

The speculation took a different turn when Kylee's sister, Chloe Kitts, shared her post on her Instagram story and wrote the caption:

'New Beginnings.'

There were murmurs of the Kitts sisters playing together for the South Carolina Gamecocks in the upcoming season.

Ad

Trending

Chloe Kitts reacted on Kylee Kitts' decision to enter transfer portal (Source: Chloe Kitts via Instagram)

Ad

As per reports on social media, Kylee Kitts has entered the transfer portal with a 'do not contact' tag, and generally, when players pull off this trick, they know their future destination.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Considering the speculations, college hoops fans are divided. While some of them believe that Kylee will be a great fit at the South Carolina program, just like her sister, the other half believes that she would get more gametime if she joins Oklahoma or the UCF Knights.

Kylee Kitts played a pivotal role in helping Faith Christian Academy to their first-ever state championship

Chloe Kitts is an exceptional basketball player, but her sister Kylee is not very far off. She played a major role in leading Faith Christian Academy to the 2022 FHSSA state championship.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Kylee Kitts played the 2022-23 season with Faith Christian Academy while averaging 13 points, nine rebounds and two blocks per game. She dropped a tremendous double-double of 10 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks in the title clash.

She is a versatile player who was hailed for her perimeter play, basketball intellect, leadership quality and also her ability to create scoring chances. Traditionally a forward, she could also chip in as a forward to allow teams a lot of flexibility.

However, at this point, it is important to see where she ends up eventually. South Carolina looks like an enticing option as she would like to join her sister. But given the competition for places, people won't be surprised if she didn't join the Gamecocks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Atrayo Bhattacharya Atrayo Bhattacharya is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over seven years of experience in the field. He holds a bachelor's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has worked for Khel Now, Sportz Interactive, Sports Rush and Newsbytes.



Atrayo follows Football, Cricket, NBA, Tennis, F1 and World Athletics and is a big fan of Bayern Munich and the Boston Celtics. He also supports the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL.



On the college scene, the Duke Blue Devils are Atrayo's favorite college team. They have an incredible legacy in the NCAA and Atrayo's favorite player, Jayson Tatum, came out of Duke.



Atrayo has interviewed quite a few international footballers like Roman Weidenfeller, Lothar Matthaus, Jens Lehmann, and Sarpreet Singh other than interviewing several personalities from the Indian Football Ecosystem.



When he is not watching or writing sports, Atrayo is either playing games or binge-watching a new TV series. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here