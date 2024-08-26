Chloe Kitts flaunts her latest addition of Kevin Durant's signature Nike KD 17, shares three brand new pairs via IG

South Carolina Gamecocks star Chloe Kitts has had an eventful offseason after helping her team to an unbeaten national championship-winning season. She recently returned to the gym ahead of the 2024-25 season.

Off the court, Kitts recently flaunted three pairs of sneakers, including a cool pair of Kevin Durant's signature Nike KD 17s, on her Instagram stories. Kitts was unboxing the shoes and she captioned the story:

"That's loveeee. Thank youuuu! @easymoneysniper," she wrote.

Kitt's IG stories

How Chloe Kitts bounced back

In the 2022-23 season, Chloe Kitts did not have the best NCAA Tournament. She didn't even get off the bench as the Gamecocks, unbeaten up to that point, were defeated by Caitlin Clark-led Iowa Hawkeyes in the Final Four.

During South Carolina's unbeaten national championship-winning last season, Kitts was a prime member of the team.

She started March Madness, registering 21 points and 13 rebounds against Presbyterian. Kitts finished it with 11 points, 10 rebounds and two assists double-double effort in the final against Iowa.

During her postgame news conference, she deflected attention from herself and instead loaded it onto departing teammate Kamilla Cardoso as the latter declared for the 2024 WNBA Draft.

“Nothing really. I have no words,” Kitts said. “I’m at a loss for words. I’m so happy. I’m super sad that the season’s over. It doesn’t feel real. It’s just such an amazing feeling. I know what it feels like to lose and getting a ring for Kamilla in her last year and for coach, who day in and day out does everything for us.”

During her postgame news conference, charismatic Gamecocks Coach Dawn Staley was full of praise for Chloe Kitts. She lauded her performance against a talented Iowa Hawkeyes team that contained Caitlin Clark.

“Chloe Kitts went up and down and all around, and then finally she settled in today to have a really good game,” Dawn Staley said. “But she had to come off the bench at times because of – not what she wasn’t doing, but it was more about what somebody was doing and doing well.

"And that can shake your confidence. But at the same time, you have to let her know the way you build trust in our coaching staff, it’s the same way your competitor is building trust.”

Chloe Kitts is back in the gym, gearing up for a season where the South Carolina Gamecocks will have to deal with the loss of Cardoso and will be pushed to the limit.

