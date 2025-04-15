Chloe Kitts showers love on BF Collin Murray-Boyles as South Carolina star declares for NBA draft

South Carolina men’s basketball player Collin Murray-Boyles declared for the 2025 NBA draft, and his Gamecocks girlfriend Chloe Kitts reacted to this announcement.

Ad

His post was captioned:

“With excitement and motivation, I would like to announce that I am declaring for the 2025 NBA Draft!” the last paragraph of his announcement graphics on Instagram read.

Ad

Trending

His girlfriend Kitts was one of the first to react to the announcement.

“So proud of you.” “I love you baby,” she wrote in two different comments under the announcement post.

Chloe Kitts reacts to BF Collin Murray-Boyles NBA draft declaration. Credit: IG/@30murrayjr

Kitts does not shy away from expressing how she feels about Murray-Boyles on social media. She often comments under his Instagram posts or school posts featuring him.

Ad

Murray-Boyles has also returned the energy several times, posting images and videos of them together.

The 6-foot-8 forward averaged 10.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.0 blocks and 1.0 steals in his freshman year. He made a big leap in his averages as a sophomore in the 2024-25 campaign, reaching 16.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.3 blocks per game, earning him a spot in the second-team All-SEC.

His future has been a source of conversation in college basketball, and he has finally made a decision, declaring for the draft on Jun. 25-26. He is projected to be a top-10 pick per ESPN's latest mock draft, while there are speculations that he would be selected by the Chicago Bulls.

Ad

Chloe Kitts' BF Collin Murray-Boyles drops sweet comment under Gamecocks photos

Chloe Kitts posted a photo of herself and the 2024-25 South Carolina women’s team on Apr. 10, four days after losing the national title game to UConn.

Ad

Her boyfriend, Collin Murray-Boyles, commented on his feelings about her.

“I love my baby,” he wrote in the comment section of the post.

Chloe Kitts' BF Collin Murray-Boyles reacts to her post on Instagram. Credit: IG/@chloe.kitts

The couple, who celebrated one year together in December, made their relationship public in April, confirming speculations.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Babatunde Kolawole Babatunde Kolawole is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience in the field with Canoncrested.com, Garbersports.com, LiveScore Bet Nigeria and Pulse Sports Nigeria.



Kolawole studied Agricultural Economics on the tertiary level but delved into sports writing after school. Over half a decade later, the experience garnered helped him land this role.



Historically, the Alabama Crimson Tide stands out as Kolawole's favorite team as he was drawn to their rich history.



As for basketball, JuJu Watkins is Kolawole's favorite current player due to how much diversity she has in her game, while Kareem Abdul-Jabbar gets the nod for past players because of how he dominated with UCLA.



Kolawole has appeared on several TV and Radio shows as a guest analyst, and in his spare time, likes to watch movies (a sucker for the Marvel Cinematic Universe) and listen to a lot of music. He also loves to travel. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here