Chloe Kitts Stats Tonight: How did South Carolina star fare vs Texas? (March 9)

Chloe Kitts delivered an electrifying performance to lead No. 5 South Carolina to a 64-45 win over No. 1 Texas in the SEC Tournament final on Sunday at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina.

Kitts tallied 15 points, nine rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 30 minutes to help the Gamecocks win their third straight SEC Tournament title and 21st overall. The 6-foot-2 forward shot 7-of-12 from the field and 1-of-1 from the free-throw line to lead one of the four South Carolina players to score in double-figures.

The Dawn Staley-coached team ran away from the Longhorns in the second quarter and didn't look back to secure an automatic bid in the 2025 NCAA Tournament.

Kitts scored nine points in the first two quarters to set the tone for the rout. She also had three rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block for the Gamecocks who built a 33-16 lead at the break.

Kitts came up with two rebounds and two assists in the third period as South Carolina increased its advantage to 19, 52-33, approaching the payoff period. She picked up the slack in the fourth quarter, tallying six points and four rebounds to preserve the win for the Gamecocks and the SEC Tournament title.

Here are Chloe Kitts' final stats in South Carolina's win over Texas:

Player MP PTS REB AST STL BLK FG 3-PT FT TO PF Chloe Kitts 30 15 9 3 1 1 7-12 0-0 1-1 1 0

After the game, Chloe Kitts was named the SEC Tournament MVP as she averaged 16.7 points and 7.7 rebounds over the three games.

Gamecocks vs Longhorns Game Recap: Chloe Kitts-led South Carolina tops Texas to win 3rd straight SEC Tournament title

South Carolina stepped up its defense in the second quarter to limit Texas to six points and secured a 19-point win on Sunday night. The Gamecocks clamped down on Madison Booker and limited her to two points in the second period, as they raced to a 33-16 lead at the half.

Their defensive might continued in the second half as they didn't allow the Longhorns to score more than 17 points in every quarter to secure the win.

South Carolina shot 43.9% from the field and held down Texas to 29.6% shooting, including 12.5% from the 3-point line. They had a 37-35 advantage on rebounds and dominated the assists department 15-5.

The Gamecocks dominated the inside, recording 40 points in the paint while allowing 18 from the Longhorns.

Tessa Johnson added 14 points, on 5-of-7 shooting from the field, while Sania Feagin and Joyce Edwards added 11 apiece for the Gamecocks, who will have to wait until Selection Sunday to know their seeding in the 2025 NCAA Tournament.

Rori Harmon and Taylor Jones led Texas with 14 points each while Booker was limited to 10 points on 4-of-13 shooting, way below her average of 16.4 points per game and 46.3% field goal percentage.

