South Carolina guard Raven Johnson was spotted hanging out with Seattle Seahawks draftee Nick Emmanwori. On Friday, the Gamecocks sophomore posted a few snaps of the two on Instagram, which quickly sparked some reactions from her teammates.

Ad

Emmanwori spent three seasons at South Carolina before declaring for the NFL draft. He arrived on campus about a year after Johnson had joined the university to play for the women's basketball team.

Emmanwori hosted a watch party in his hometown of Irmo, just a few minutes away from campus, and Johnson was one of the few who showed up on the first and second nights. She was all smiles sitting beside Emmanwori as the Seahawks selected him with the No. 35 pick.

Ad

Trending

“Seattle got a good one ! 🥺❤️,” Johnson captioned the IG post.

Ad

Johnson's teammates, Chloe Kitts and Ta'Niya Latson, reacted to the post.

“look who finally popped out,” Kitts wrote.

“Awwwww😍,” Latson commented.

Chloe Kitts, Ta'Niya Latson react as South Carolina teammate Raven Johnson shares snaps with Nick Emmanwori. Credit: IG/@hollywood_raven

At South Carolina, Emmanwori recorded 224 tackles, including a team-high 88 tackles in 2024.

Ad

He made an immediate impact as a true freshman in 2022, leading the Gamecocks with 78 tackles and earning a spot on the SEC All-Freshman Team.

In his junior year in 2024, he was named to the All-SEC First Team and earned Associated Press First-Team All-American honours.

Raven Johnson returns for fifth year at South Carolina

In 2021, Johnson suffered an anterior cruciate ligament tear and had to redshirt her freshman year.

Ad

The guard has since played three seasons for the Gamecocks, but is still eligible to play at the college level for another year, and she has made a choice to remain with the program, reuniting with her former high school teammate, Ta'Niya Latson, who transferred to South Carolina from Florida State.

Johnson has won two NCAA titles, four SEC regular season titles and three SEC Tournament titles.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Babatunde Kolawole Babatunde Kolawole is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience in the field with Canoncrested.com, Garbersports.com, LiveScore Bet Nigeria and Pulse Sports Nigeria.



Kolawole studied Agricultural Economics on the tertiary level but delved into sports writing after school. Over half a decade later, the experience garnered helped him land this role.



Historically, the Alabama Crimson Tide stands out as Kolawole's favorite team as he was drawn to their rich history.



As for basketball, JuJu Watkins is Kolawole's favorite current player due to how much diversity she has in her game, while Kareem Abdul-Jabbar gets the nod for past players because of how he dominated with UCLA.



Kolawole has appeared on several TV and Radio shows as a guest analyst, and in his spare time, likes to watch movies (a sucker for the Marvel Cinematic Universe) and listen to a lot of music. He also loves to travel. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here