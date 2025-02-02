South Carolina Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley delivered a heartfelt tribute to A'ja Wilson, celebrating the basketball star on her jersey retirement day.

In a video shared by the South Carolina Women's Basketball's Instagram account, the program celebrated the iconic forward's enduring legacy and countless contributions to the Gamecocks program.

"With infectious energies, passion, and a truly open heart that continue to draw people to you. Choosing to stay home was a pivotal step on your journey to become a champion, an MVP and Olympian, an author, a spokesperson, a leader, and a voice for the voiceless. Home is where your legacy began and where your legend will live forever. There's no place like home," Staley said in the video tribute.

Staley mentioned that attending the University of South Carolina was an easy decision but emphasized that Wilson's choice requires courage.

The coach also noted that staying home meant meeting the highest expectations and demands. Her words suggest that it takes a special kind of person to thrive in such an environment and that Wilson's decision to stay home was a testament to her strength and character.

NCAA Womens Basketball: Louisiana State at South Carolina (Image Source: Imagn)

Wilson's legacy continues to be felt at the University of South Carolina, where she left an indelible mark on the women's basketball team. Although her impressive collegiate career ended in 2018, her impact on the program remains unforgettable.

A'ja Wilson is putting up numbers at the WNBA

Since departing from the South Carolina Gamecocks, A'ja Wilson has taken her talents to the WNBA, where she currently stars for the Las Vegas Aces. Her transition to the professional league has been seamless, with Wilson consistently showcasing her incredible skills on the court.

New York Liberty v Las Vegas Aces - Game Three (Image Source: Getty)

This season has been impressive for Wilson as she continues to dominate the competition, averaging 26.9 points, 11.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.8 steals per game.

As Wilson's career flourishes, she inspires fans and aspiring athletes. Her accomplishments on and off the court have cemented her status as one of the game's most talented and influential players.

