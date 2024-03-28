"Christmas is going to be awkward": College hoops fans have hilarious reaction to Iowa HC Fran McCaffery's son Patrick entering transfer portal

Iowa's Patrick McCaffery has decided to join the transfer portal, the Big Ten school has confirmed.

That could potentially make for an awkward dinner conversation at home, as his father, Fran McCaffery, is the coach of the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Patrick McCaffery has one year of eligibility left and will look to make up for lost time after missing some game time last year due to an anxiety diagnostic, which saw him miss six games.

Fans reckon the conversations at home won't be a pretty one, with one tweeting:

"Christmas is going to be awkward"

Here are some of the other top reactions on X:

Some Hawkeyes fans are even wondering if it's time to part ways with Fran McCaffery:

Pick your holiday, it's bound to be awkward at the McCaffery home:

Other fans pointed out that in today's day and age, college players don't look like college players anymore:

Some fans don't feel that his stock will be high among Power Five schools:

Others think he should quit playing:

After flunking out of the NIT, Iowa's prospects don't look great:

Some fans can't believe what they are seeing:

Is Patrick McCaffery free, wonders one:

Will he become an Indiana Hoosier, wonders another.

Some, though, believe that the move would be best for his career:

Fran McCaffery should go on his merry ways, according to another:

When Patrick McCaffery stepped away from college basketball

It was around Jan. 2023, when Patrick McCaffery decided to step away from the court to tackle his underlying anxiety issues. At the time, he told a local Iowa City news outlet about his decision:

"You know, I think it was something that I felt was best for me and was also best for my teammates. I wasn't going to continue to put myself out there when I wasn't ready. I wasn't right."

He also confided in KWWL that he had trouble sleeping and eating and that he felt that his anxiety troubles went back to his time in high school.