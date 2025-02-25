Christopher Columbus High School alumni and Michigan State Spartans guard Jase Richardson received the Player of the Week award, as announced by the Instagram page of NCAA March Madness. Additionally, the BYU Cougars were honored with the Team of the Week award.

The post was shared by the Instagram page of Columbus Basketball, celebrating Richardson's achievement:

Christopher Columbus High School cheer on alumni Jase Richardson for being named Big Ten Freshman of the Week (Image: IG/cchsbball)

Columbus captioned the story with two thumbs-up emojis and a smiling emoji. Here is the original post:

"🏆 Weekly Awards from @therealandykatz 🏆," the post was captioned.

The guard from Columbus High School is averaging 10.8 points while shooting 53.0% from the field and 40.0% from the three-point line in his freshman year for the Spartans. He is also averaging 1.8 assists, 2.7 rebounds, 0.3 blocks and 0.8 steals per contest.

The four-star recruit was ranked at the 34th spot nationally, fifth at the point guard position and eighth in Florida.

As a senior at Columbus High School, Jase Richardson led the Explorers to a 27-4 record and earned himself a spot in the First-Team All-State selection. Furthermore, he led the Explorers to wins at the Spalding Hoophall Classic and the Florida 7A Class State Championship.

In the 2023 Nike EYBL Circuit, Richardson played for PG Elite and averaged 16.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game. The 6-foot-2 point guard received offers from top programs across the nation including Alabama, Arkansas, Cincinnati and Washington, among others.

However, he chose MCU and spoke to ESPN about his decision:

"From the moment I stepped on campus for my official visit there was a real connection with the players and coaches. It felt like family," he told ESPN. "I remember my first visit to Michigan State, I was 7 years old. It was my dad's reunion on winning the national championship."

Columbus High School in the HSAA Boys Basketball State Tournament

The Boozer twins, sons of NBA forward Carlos Boozer, have signed for his alma mater, Duke, and will join the team next season. Meanwhile, they continue to dominate for the Explorers at the 2025 FHSAA Boys Basketball State Tournament.

The Explorers secured their 12th consecutive win by defeating the Miami Stingarees 74-44, advancing to the State semifinals on Thursday. They have also defeated Doral Academy and Western, and will now face Seminole in the semifinals on Mar. 7.

How far will Columbus High School go in the championship?

