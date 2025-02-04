"Chucky Hepburn better than half ": College hoops fans react to top 10 candidates for the Bob Cousy Award ft. Rutgers' Dylan Harper 

College hoops fans were buzzing following the announcement of the top 10 candidates for the prestigious Bob Cousy Award, which included Rutgers' Dylan Harper. The award annually recognizes the best point guard in college basketball, and ESPN college basketball insider Jeff Borzello shared the list on X, sparking widespread debate among fans.

The candidates include a mix of standout players from programs across the country: Mark Sears (Alabama), Walter Clayton Jr. (Florida), Ryan Nembhard (Gonzaga), Keshon Gilbert (Iowa State), Kam Jones (Marquette), Ace Baldwin Jr. (Penn State), Braden Smith (Purdue), Dylan Harper (Rutgers), Zakai Zeigler (Tennessee) and Javon Small (West Virginia).

While the list features a talented lineup, fans took to social media to voice their opinions regarding who got left out. One tweet that gained traction mentioned a Louisville guard who has averaged 15.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 6.4 assists while shooting 41.9% this season:

“Chucky Hepburn better than half,” a fan commented.

Another fan said:

“I am going to assume you accidentally left Chucky Hepburn off that list.”

A few others expressed their dissatisfaction with the list:

“Very unserious list & if you don’t know who is missing you don’t know CBB ,” a fan said.

“Have you ever heard of Sebastian Thomas??” another fan commented.

“What is this list 😂” a fan commented.

Chucky Hepburn’s exclusion from the top 10 candidates for the Cousy Award has sparked discussions about the award's criteria and the recognition of elite talent. Many fans believe Hepburn deserved a spot, citing his impressive stats and impact on the Badgers' success this season.

Dylan Harper, representing Rutgers, is another player who drew attention. As the younger brother of former Rutgers player Ron Harper Jr., Dylan has averaged 18.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.1 assists while shooting 48.8% for Rutgers this season.

Steve Pikiell gives update on Dylan Harper’s injury

Dylan Harper, Rutgers’ standout freshman, has been a bundle of emotions on the sidelines as he recovers from a high ankle sprain. Wearing a walking boot, Harper cheered for every Scarlet Knights basket and agonized over defensive lapses during their 66-63 loss to Michigan on Saturday. Unfortunately, his return to the court remains uncertain.

Coach Steve Pikiell provided little clarity on Harper’s timeline for recovery on Saturday, emphasizing the challenging nature of the injury:

“A high ankle sprain is not a good injury,” Pikiell said. “When he’s 100 percent, that’s when he’ll be back, but he’s not there yet. He’s working hard and doing everything he can to return, but it’s not an easy injury to heal. We’ll continue to rehab him and do all we can to help him recover.”

Harper, widely regarded as one of the best guards in the country, is a critical piece for Rutgers. His absence has been felt in recent games, particularly during the Scarlet Knights’ close losses.

Pikiell hinted at the severity of the injury, saying Harper had tried to play through it during Rutgers’ matchup against No. 8-ranked Michigan State on Jan. 25. Harper logged just 13 minutes before sitting out the final 18, and he hasn’t returned to the court since.

Dylan Harper had missed two consecutive games, against Northwestern and Michigan, while sporting a walking boot at every public appearance. Pikiell acknowledged the uncertainty of Harper’s situation:

“I wish I had a timeline, but I don’t,” Pikiell said. “He needs to feel really good before coming back, and we’re hoping for that. He’s the best guard in the league and maybe the country, so we need him back.”

With only a month remaining in the regular season, questions linger about whether Harper’s injury could sideline him for the rest of the season. Pikiell refrained from making any definitive statements but stressed the importance of patience and full recovery.

