No. 5 seed Iowa State held off No. 13 seed Cincinnati 76-56 in the second round of the Big 12 Tournament. The victory further enhances the NCAA Tournament qualifications of the No. 12 ranked Cyclones (24-8). But Cincinnati (18-15) likely misses the NCAA Tournament, as the Bearcats' distant bubble hopes take a major hit with the loss.

Ad

Cincinnati vs. Iowa State Box Score

Cincinnati

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN D. Thomas 9 1 4 4 0 2 2 32 J. James 17 3 2 1 1 2 3 28 J. Reed 10 2 0 1 0 1 1 33 D. Mitchell 2 5 2 2 1 2 4 30 A. Bandaogo 2 4 2 0 1 1 4 22 D. Skillings Jr. 8 3 1 0 1 1 1 22 T. Betsey 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 1 S. Lukosius 8 4 1 2 0 1 1 30

Ad

Trending

Iowa State

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN N. Heise 5 4 2 0 0 3 3 23 D. Jackson 10 15 1 0 1 3 1 24 J. Jefferson 19 8 5 3 0 1 3 35 T. Lipsey 16 2 3 2 0 1 0 29 M. Momcilovic 13 6 2 0 0 6 3 32 C. Jones 8 2 1 0 0 2 1 28 K. Gilbert 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 11 C. Kelderman 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 2 B. Chatfield 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 14

Ad

Cincinnati vs. Iowa State Game Summary

Iowa State wasted no time taking control of the game, opening with a 12-2 run to set the tone. Five different Cyclones score in that run. Cincinnati pulled within 14-11 on a Josh Reed 3-pointer. But Iowa State answered with the next eight points, capping the run with a Milan Momcilovic layup. From there, the lead stayed around that level, with a Jizzle James 3-pointer pulling UC within 33-24 at halftime.

Ad

Cincinnati made some runs, pulling as close as 43-40 on a Dillon Mitchell dunk with 14:32 to play. Iowa State slowly pulled away, extending the lead as far as 20 points in the closing seconds.

The Cyclones were led by Josh Jefferson's 19 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Point guard Tamin Lipsey added 16 points, including three 3-pointers. Milan Momcilovic chipped in 13 points and Dishon Jackson added 10 points and 15 rebounds.

Cincinnati was paced by Jizzle James, who had 17 points, but shot just 6-for-20. Josh Reed added 10 points for the Bearcats. UC shot just 33% as a team.

Ad

Again, with the loss, Cincinnati is probably bound for an NIT bid. The Big 12's last bubble spots are probably going to Baylor and West Virginia.

Iowa State will now play No. 4 seed BYU at 11:30 am EST tomorrow. The Cyclones could conceivably then see No. 1 seed Houston in the Big 12 semifinals.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here