"Clark is nothing without the refs bailing her out" - College hoops fans roasts $818k NIL-valued Caitlin Clark following loss

Caitlin Clark has been having a magnificent senior season as she looks to lead the Iowa Hawkeyes to their first national title in program history. The No. 2-ranked Hawkeyes suffered their second loss of the season, and first in Big Ten play, on Sunday as they fell to the No. 18 Ohio State Buckeyes 100-92 in overtime despite her season-high 45 points.

Cotie McMahon's career-high 32 points and 12 rebounds led Ohio State (15-3, 6-1 Big Ten. Iowa (18-2, 7-1) lost its first game since Nov. 16.

Expand Tweet

Despite yet another strong scoring game, fans were not thrilled with Clark's play. @jasonwall614 claimed that she needs help from the referees to thrive:

"Clark is nothing without the refs bailing her out."

@usarmygunz was not impressed with her performance:

"45 point on how many shots and 7 turnovers, lol."

@irrelevantPine1 suggested that Clark needs help:

"Get Caitlin some help she’s struggling like 2018 bron out there."

@sylone said:

"Caitlin can have all the points as long as they lose. #NobodyCares"

@DelaneyDuke12 hinted that Clark is paying the referees:

"Tell Caitlin to stop paying refs."

@brettshep43 alleged that her fans may be taking the loss hard:

"Oh oh.....the CC fans are on suicide watch."

@clutch2_j felt that the Buckeyes deserved their own post:

"Nah overtime post Cotie and Ohio State by themselves Iowa got that ass beat give them they own post how you overshadow the team that won just to talk about the team that loss."

How has Caitlin Clark performed in her college career?

Caitlin Clark is in the midst of her fourth season of college basketball. The Iowa Hawkeyes guard entered the day averaging 31.0 points, 7.2 rebounds, 7.7 assists, 1.7 steals and 0.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field, 40.1% from 3-point range and 83.2% from the free-throw line.

In her collegiate career, she has averaged 27.8 ppg, 7.1 rpg, 7.9 apg, 1.5 spg and 0.5 bpg while shooting 46.8% from the field, 38.2% from 3-point range and 85.4% from the free-throw line.

Clark was named the 2023 AP Player of the Year and Naismith College Player of the Year. She has been named an All-American in each of her three seasons, receiving unanimous first-team honors in each of the past two seasons.