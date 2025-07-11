Class of 2026, 5-star athlete "Baby KD" sets official visits to Jon Scheyer's Duke, USC, and more

Cameron Williams has set dates for his visits to Jon Scheyer's Duke Blue Devils and Eric Musselman's USC Trojans after confirming that he will visit the Purdue Boilermakers and the Texas Longhorns.

The news was confirmed by 247Sports' Dushawn London on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday.

"Five-star forward Cameron Williams has rescheduled his official visit to Purdue while also locking in dates with Duke and USC," the post read.

After previously announcing his visit to Purdue on Aug. 9 and Texas on Sep. 5, Williams will visit Duke between Oct. 3-5 and USC on Oct. 11.

Williams, who ranks No. 19 nationally, fifth in the power forward position and fourth in Arizona, in the Class of 2026 (according to 247Sports Composite Ranking), also drew comparisons with the two-time NBA Champion Kevin Durant and was nicknamed "Baby KD."

The 6-foot-9 power forward will enter his senior year at St. Mary's High School after leading them to an 18-12 record and an 8-2 record in the Arizona Section 4A Desert Sky Basketball League, where they finished first.

Williams averaged a double double, registering 18.0 points on 51.0% shooting, including 36.0% from behind the arc, last season. He grabbed 11.2 rebounds, dished out 3.6 assists, stole the ball 1.8 times and recorded 2.6 blocks per game as well.

However, the Knights were knocked out of the 2025 AIA Boys state tournament after a 64-60 loss to Sunnyslope in the second round.

Furthermore, he also represented Compton Magic in the Adidas 3SSB Circuit and was named the Defensive MVP Award and in the Adidas 3SSB 17U Circuit first-team after leading Compton Magic to a 3-1 record.

He registered 18.3 ppg, grabbed 6.0 rpg, dished out 2.0 apg, recorded 1.3 spg and 3.3 bpg.

Cameron Williams' Team Reggie finished with a 2-3 record in the NBPA Top 100 Camp

Cameron Williams played for Team Reggie in the NBPA Top 100 Camp in June, averaging 12.8 ppg, 6.0 rpg and 0.2 apg in 19.2 mpg in five games.

His performances earned him praise from On3's Jamie Shaw in his scouting report.

"Four-star power forward Cameron Williams took a bit of a jump in On3’s most recent ranking going from No. 27 to No. 16 overall. The jump was based on his attainable upside. At 6-foot-9, where Williams shined was with his defensive presence."

Williams holds offers from over 15 programs and has another year left to decide on his collegiate career.

