"Clearly seeking a bag": College hoops fan roasts Deion Sanders' daughter Shelomi Sanders amid shocking transfer portal decision

Shelomi Sanders transferred to Colorado in 2023 after her father, Deion Sanders, became the coach of the university's football program. She started her college career at Jackson State when her father was there and moved to Boulder midway through the 2022-23 season.

Following an uneventful redshirt freshman season, Shelomi Sanders has reportedly entered the transfer portal in a bid to continue her career elsewhere. The guard appeared in only five games in the 2023-24 season as the Buffaloes made it all the way to the Sweet 16.

The decision to leave the rest of her family in Boulder and take her talent elsewhere has attracted wild reactions from fans. While it looks like the guard is transferring to secure more playing time in another program, some believe she's seeking to boost her NIL profile instead. We take a look at some of the reactions:

"Clearly seeking a bag," tweeted one.

Here are some of the top reactions on X:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"That's not good" - @RyanCoy73324570

"Lol Prime just getting his boys to the league and he's dipping too" - @Youngkingdiesel

"She not ready to play...she should have stayed at JSU." - @GDude2k00

"Not prime Dipping next year" - @Jaxson2Tre

"Not good from a football perspective" - @stephens_brad

Twitter Comments

Twitter Comments

The right time for Shelomi Sanders to move on?

The Colorado women’s basketball team will have a different look in the 2024-25 season. A significant turnover is expected in the roster for next year's squad following the departure of most of the starters from this year's squad that reached the Sweet 16.

Shelomi Sanders' decision to enter the transfer portal at the time begs some questions, particularly because she could have been a consistent contributor within a regular rotation next season. Nonetheless, the guard believes a fresh start is the best decision for her career.

She's not the only player transferring away from Colorado. Brianna McLeod and Mikayla Johnson have also entered the transfer portal. This transition marks a new chapter for the team as they prepare to rebuild and reshape their lineup ahead of the upcoming season.

Does it indicate Coach Prime's potential exit from Colorado?

The impending exit of Shelomi Sanders from Colorado has raised the speculation that Deion Sanders could leave the Buffaloes after the 2024 college football season.

Coach Prime has placed significant emphasis on the presence of his entire family in Boulder, including cousins, aunts and other relatives. With one of his children departing Colorado, there may be speculation that he could potentially follow suit in the near future.

Nonetheless, the Pro Football Hall of Famer is just a year into the five-year deal he signed with the university in December 2022. It will take a buyout activation to get him out of the program. Coach Prime is looking to bounce back from the disappointing 4-8 campaign in 2023.