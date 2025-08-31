“Clearly a travel”, “Clean”: Fans divided as Jezelle GG Banks completes impressive move

Five-star prospect Jezelle GG Banks sparked a debate after a clip of her recent performance surfaced on social media. Banks participated in the Mamba Invitational, where she led Team Force to the girls' finals earlier this month.On Saturday, an Instagram clip posted by Ballislife showed the two-time Gatorade Player of the Year expertly dribbling past her opponents to score. However, the post could not decide on the right violation Banks committed in the moment leading up to the basket.&quot;@jezelle_gg was GETTIN TO IT at Mamba Invitational but was this one clean or a travel?! 🤨🤨,&quot; the post asked. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFans were divided in their reactions to the clip, with some calling a travel and a carry.&quot;Clearly a travel,&quot; a fan wrote.&quot;That a travel 4 steps is crazy,&quot; another fan wrote.&quot;Carryin with traveling 🧳 ✈️,&quot; a fan commented.Fans react to Jezelle GG Banks' IG clip. Image via @ballislifeHowever, other fans insisted that Banks' layup was clean. Here are their comments.&quot;Clean🔥🔥🔥,&quot; a fan wrote.&quot;Clean. You can take as many steps as you want while youre dribbling. She doesn't even travel on the layup but she was still in the active of dribbling before gathering. Ijs,&quot; another fan wrote.&quot;Layup was clean, but Yall missed the travel at the top of the key…cant hop and move both feet without puttin the ball down…but it looked cool,&quot; a fan commented.&quot;Clean wasn’t a travel until dribble ended once she put both hands on it,&quot; another fan commented.Fans react to Jezelle GG Banks' IG clip. Image via @ballislifeJezelle GG Banks is attracting top college programsUrsuline Academy product Jezelle GG Banks has three years left in her high school career. But she is already attracting attention from top college programs in the country. The 15-year-old plays for the 17U division of Team Durant on the Nike EYBL Circuit and averaged 15.4 points and 4.2 assists per game in April and May.Schools like Texas, Marquette, Louisville, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Maryland and Ohio State reportedly want the five-star's commitment. While she appreciated their interest, she insisted she wanted to focus on getting a coach who could help her play her game.“I appreciate all the coaches that are reaching out,” Banks told On3. “I’m blessed. Some people don’t have the opportunity to get these offers at such a young age, so it’s just an honor. I need a coach that will teach me and who I can build a relationship with, for sure. I’m looking for a school that will let me fit in right away. I want to feel comfortable. That’s who I am – I just want to play my game.&quot;Meanwhile, the sophomore-to-be has visited Texas, Maryland and Penn State so far, with plans to visit more schools.