Clemson vs. Georgia Tech basketball injury report, February 21: Latest on Bas Leyte, Dallan Coleman and more

The Clemson Tigers and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets are getting prepared for battle in Atlantic Coast Conference action. However, the injury report for both sides will significantly affect how this game plays out.

Let's take a look at the injury report for both the Tigers and the Yellow Jackets to see which players will sit out.

Clemson vs. Georgia Tech basketball injury report

Bas Leyte, Clemson

Senior forward Bas Leyte has been dealing with a shoulder injury that has kept him sidelined for about the last month. He has not stepped foot in a game since Jan. 30 against the Louisville Cardinals but has been a reliable option off the bench.

Leyte is playing 4.7 minutes per game, averaging 0.8 points, 0.8 rebounds, 0.3 assists, 0.2 blocks, and 0.1 steals per game. He's not expected to play in this game and does not have a timetable to return.

Alex Hemenway, Clemson

Senior guard Alex Hemenway is dealing with a lower-body injury and is expected to return before the end of the regular season. He has not appeared in a game since Nov. 24 against Alcorn State.

Hemenway appeared in five games this season, averaging 5.2 points, 0.6 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 0.4 steals in 16.0 minutes per game.

Dallan Coleman, Georgia Tech

Junior guard Dallan Coleman has been off the court since Feb. 6 with an undisclosed injury and does not have any timetable in terms of return. Coleman appeared in 23 games and is averaging 6.2 points, 2.6 rebounds, 0.6 assists, 0.2 blocks and 0.5 steals in 20.1 minutes per game.

Ebenezer Dowuona, Georgia Tech

Senior forward Ebenezer Dowuona is dealing with a lower leg injury for the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and is not expected to play in this game.

Dowuona has appeared in 18 games and played 9.5 minutes per game. He is shooting 42.9% from the field and averaging 1.0 points, 1.4 rebounds, 0.1 assists, 0.3 blocks and 0.1 steals per game.