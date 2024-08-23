"Cleopatra El Alfy": Former UConn star Nika Muhl reacts to Huskies' Jana El Alfy's snaps from the pyramids 

WNBA star Nika Muhl responded to UConn freshman Jana El Alfy's photos from her trip to Egypt. Muhl, who spent four seasons at Connecticut before being drafted by the Seattle Storm in the 2024 WNBA draft, commented on El Alfy's Instagram post on Thursday.

El Alfy, a native of Cairo, Egypt, donned a stylish outfit and posed in front of the Giza pyramids. She shared three pictures and a short video with a caption featuring three emojis: a scorpion, a camel, and the sun.

Nika Muhl poked fun at her former teammate with clever wordplay.

"Cleopatra El Alfy," the Seattle point guard wrote.

Nika Muhl comments on El Alfy's IG post (@janaelalfy8)

El Alfy joined UConn as a freshman in 2022 when Muhl entered her junior year at UConn. However, the two never got to play together because Jana did not compete in her first year and she missed the entire last season due to injury.

Meanwhile, several other UConn players also reacted to El Alfy's post.

"WORKING AT THE PYRAMID," KK Arnold commented.

KK Arnold's comment (@janaelalfy8)

"Janelllfyyyyyy," Paige Bueckers wrote.

"Love love love!!!" Ashlynn Shade added.

UConn players' comment (@janaelalfy8)

Nika Muhl struggles to get minutes in her rookie season

Nika Muhl is not getting the playing time she had hoped for in her debut WNBA season. The former UConn star went from playing the full 40 minutes each game at college to struggling for minutes in Seattle.

Muhl shared her experience following a minute of playing against Dallas in June.

"I mean, it felt amazing. I feel like any second that I get to have on the court with these players is fun and enjoyable and I get to learn something new every time," Nika Muhl told The Next.

The 6-foot guard also talked about criticism on social media about her lack of playing time.

"I see a lot of people questioning my coach’s decisions and I know it might seem like it’s coming from a good spirit, but I love my coach and I think her decisions are amazing and I respect them," Muhl added.

"I gotta earn my spot, simple as that. And while I’m earning my spot, I’m having fun and I’m growing and I’m learning — so getting those minutes today is huge. And I’m just waiting for my opportunity and I love waiting for it too."

Muhl was a two-time Big East Defensive Player of the Year and set a career assists record in UConn's program history with 686 assists.

