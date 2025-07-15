Clip of Cooper Flagg going against LeBron James' son, Bryce James, resurfaces days after matchup with Bronny James

LeBron James' son, Bronny James, and Dallas Mavericks rookie Cooper Flagg have been grabbing headlines after their face-off in an NBA Summer League matchup on July 11.
The game, a close contest which ended in an 87-85 victory for the Dallas Mavericks, made for an exhilarating watch. However, it was the matchup between Bronny, who finished the game with eight points, two rebounds and two assists, and Cooper Flagg, who contributed 10 points, six rebounds and four assists, that had people talking.
Looking back, Bronny James isn't the only member of the James family that Cooper Flagg has gone up against. During his high school days, Flagg also faced off against Bryce James, LeBron James' younger son and Bronny's little brother.
Clips from that earlier showdown have since started resurfacing online. On Monday, Ball is Life posted an Instagram video featuring highlights from an AAU game between Bryce's team, Strive For Greatness (SFG), and Flagg's Maine United.
The video showed Bryce rocking the No. 5 jersey, confidently driving past defenders, knocking down a couple of threes and mid-range shots, while linking up nicely with his teammates. Flagg didn't back down either; he showed off his skillset with a few three- and two-pointers of his own and even threw down a dunk.
The game, which was part of the Dallas EYBL Session 2 in 2023, ended in a 60-58 victory for Bryce's team.
"He's going to be something special": Bronny James praises Cooper Flagg after summer league clash
Following the NBA Summer League matchup between the Lakers and Mavericks last week, Bronny James granted a post-match interview, where he spoke about guarding Cooper Flagg. He had nothing but praise for the Mavericks' rookie, describing him as an amazing player.
"You know, I'm trying to save myself as a defensive guy, making sure I'm holding my ground," James said. He's got about half a foot on me, so you just kind of stand your ground. He's great, man. I watched him well in college. He's an amazing player, and he's going to be something special."
Flagg was the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA draft. Meanwhile, Bronny James came into the league as the 55th pick in the 2024 NBA draft.
