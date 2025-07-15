Clip of Cooper Flagg going against LeBron James' son, Bryce James, resurfaces days after matchup with Bronny James

LeBron James' son, Bronny James, and Dallas Mavericks rookie Cooper Flagg have been grabbing headlines after their face-off in an NBA Summer League matchup on July 11.

Ad

The game, a close contest which ended in an 87-85 victory for the Dallas Mavericks, made for an exhilarating watch. However, it was the matchup between Bronny, who finished the game with eight points, two rebounds and two assists, and Cooper Flagg, who contributed 10 points, six rebounds and four assists, that had people talking.

Looking back, Bronny James isn't the only member of the James family that Cooper Flagg has gone up against. During his high school days, Flagg also faced off against Bryce James, LeBron James' younger son and Bronny's little brother.

Ad

Trending

Clips from that earlier showdown have since started resurfacing online. On Monday, Ball is Life posted an Instagram video featuring highlights from an AAU game between Bryce's team, Strive For Greatness (SFG), and Flagg's Maine United.

Ad

The video showed Bryce rocking the No. 5 jersey, confidently driving past defenders, knocking down a couple of threes and mid-range shots, while linking up nicely with his teammates. Flagg didn't back down either; he showed off his skillset with a few three- and two-pointers of his own and even threw down a dunk.

The game, which was part of the Dallas EYBL Session 2 in 2023, ended in a 60-58 victory for Bryce's team.

Ad

"He's going to be something special": Bronny James praises Cooper Flagg after summer league clash

Following the NBA Summer League matchup between the Lakers and Mavericks last week, Bronny James granted a post-match interview, where he spoke about guarding Cooper Flagg. He had nothing but praise for the Mavericks' rookie, describing him as an amazing player.

Ad

"You know, I'm trying to save myself as a defensive guy, making sure I'm holding my ground," James said. He's got about half a foot on me, so you just kind of stand your ground. He's great, man. I watched him well in college. He's an amazing player, and he's going to be something special."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Flagg was the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA draft. Meanwhile, Bronny James came into the league as the 55th pick in the 2024 NBA draft.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Inioluwa Inioluwa is a High School Sports journalist with a BSc in Microbiology and four years of experience in the field. His love of sports led him to develop an interest in journalism, and that led him here.



A Golden State Warriors fan, Inioluwa's favorite player in sports is Steph Curry and his favorite coach is Steve Kerr. His favorite sporting moment was the Warriors winning the Championship in 2015 after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers in six games.



When not watching or writing about sports, Inioluwa likes to play football and enjoys gaming, especially football manager. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here