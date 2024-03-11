Coach K National Championships: How many NCAA tournaments has Mike Krzyzewski won?

One of the longest-serving college basketball coaches, Mike Krzyzewski, was the head coach of Duke for 42 years. Also known as Coach K, he coached the Army for five seasons.

He took a few rebuilding seasons, after which he and the Blue Devils became a regular fixture on the national basketball scene, with 35 NCAA Tournament berths. Coach K is also a Naismith Hall of Fame coach and holds the record for most games won in Division I men’s basketball history (1,202).

How many national championships has Coach K won with Duke?

Mike Krzyzewski has a huge list of accolades and awards to his name. He has won the Naismith Coach of the Year three times, the NABC Coach of the Year twice and the ACC Coach of the Year five times.

For Duke, Mike Krzyzewski has won five national championships (1991, 1992, 2001, 2010, 2015).

Coach K has won five national championships, the second most in NCAA history, trailing only former UCLA coach John Wooden's 10. He is one of just three coaches since 1975 to lead a squad to consecutive national championships (1991 and 1992).

What was Coach K's record against UNC?

Duke and North Carolina have met 258 times. Their matchup is considered one of college basketball's most fierce rivalries, and it was taken a notch up when the Tar Heels spoiled Mike Krzyzweski’s final home game at Cameron Indoor.

UNC eliminated the Blue Devils in the Final Four in their first matchup between the blue-blooded programs in the NCAA Tournament.

Expand Tweet

Coach K has a 50-50 overall record against UNC.

Also Read: "I think he's the greatest of all time." - LeBron James praises Duke head coach ‘Coach K’ Mike Krzyzewski ahead of the latter's final home game

Why did Mike Krzyzewski retire from Duke?

Krzyzewski retired in 2022 as the most successful coach in men's Division I college basketball history. However, he clarified that his choice to retire had nothing to do with his health or the COVID-19 pandemic.

He cited his family as the major reason for his decision to step away from coaching.

“For me, the time — how much time do you have? There’s got to be something more that I’d like to do with my time," Krzyzewski told TSN. "As much as I love going to Peach Jam and all the recruiting, the amount of recruiting and the intensity that you do to get the level of player that we get is enormous.

"That’s part of it. The other thing is, Mickie, we’ve been married 52 years. We have 10 grandchildren; they’re all here. They’ve made a lot of sacrifices. And again, my daughters and my family would be all for me, whatever I would do. But Mickie and I have talked about it for a couple years."

Do you think Mike Krzyzewski is the greatest coach in college basketball?