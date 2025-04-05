Coach K vows to be present to support Jon Scheyer and Duke during Final Four despite "hating going to games"

Jon Scheyer spent nine years as Coach K's assistant before succeeding him as Duke's head coach in 2022. In just his third season at the helm, Scheyer has helped the Blue Devils reach the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament, where they will face fellow top seed Houston at Alamodome in San Antonio on Saturday.

As Scheyer prepares for the biggest matchup of his career so far, Coach K has vowed to travel to San Antonio to support Duke and its coach, despite not being too fond of attending games.

"Yeah, it's going to be a great moment, filled with pride." Coach K said during an appearance on Sirius XM on Friday. "And, we just want to be there to support Jon, his family and our team.

"And I hate going to games. Just because with all the phones and pictures, you know, like, it's tough to show any emotion. You can't yell at a referee. Not that I would, it's not my personality. At least now it's not."

Coach K also waxed lyrical on Scheyer's achievements and said that the Duke coach has "championship DNA:"

"And, just so proud that, you know, this kid, when he was 17, that we recruited, is now a great coach, great man, and has a chance to take his team and be a national champion.

"You know, he won the state championship in Illinois. He won the national championship as a player. He's been a part of a national championship team in 2015, as an assistant. So I would say he has some championship DNA."

Coach K won five national titles during his 42-year reign at Duke before retiring in 2022. He also led the program to 13 Final Four appearances and won 15 ACC tournaments.

However, it appears that Duke has found a suitable successor for Coach K in Scheyer.

Jon Scheyer's Duke crushed Alabama in Elite Eight to set up Final Four clash against Houston

Duke Blue Devils HC Jon Scheyer - Source: Getty

Jon Scheyer's top-seeded Duke beat No. 2 seed Alabama 85-65 in the Elite Eight last Saturday. This Saturday, the Blue Devils will face a sterner test against Kelvin Sampson's Houston in the Final Four.

The Blue Devils opened March Madness by crushing No. 16 seed St. Mary's 93-49 and then beat No. 9 seed Baylor 89-66 in the second round. Duke registered a 100-93 win over No. 4 seed Arizona in the Sweet 16 before taking down the Crimson Tide in the quarterfinals of the NCAA Tournament.

Now, it will be interesting to see if Jon Scheyer can put Duke into the national championship game.

