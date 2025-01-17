“Coach Mulkey made us watch”: Flau'jae Johnson talks about Beyonce’s NFL halftime show and Kim Mulkey’s love for country music

LSU star and rising rap artist Flau'jae Johnson discussed a wide range of topics, sharing her unfiltered thoughts on her musical career, Kim Mulkey's playlist, the LA wildfires and more on Thursday's episode of her podcast "Best of Both Worlds." The junior guard did not invite any guests for this episode.

Flau'jae Johnson also spoke about Beyonce's NFL halftime show, which was also called "Beyonce Bowl" on Dec. 25, and made an interesting revelation about it.

"Oh, I saw it. Coach Mulkey actually made us watch it in the film room," Johnson said (8:48). "She was talking about, 'You see who that is right there? That's a bad woman.'"

"Coach Mulkey loves country music. She played us this song, and it was terrible. It was just a country song about toughness, and it was terrible. So the next day, she came in and played some Beyonce, and I was like, 'Okay, I can get with this.'"

Beyonce headlined the NFL's first-ever Christmas Day halftime show at NRG Stadium in Houston, where the Texans hosted the Baltimore Ravens.

Flau'jae Johnson shares her thoughts on LSU's upcoming game against Florida

Flau'jae Johnson and No. 5 LSU Tigers (19-0, 4-0 SEC) will travel to Gainesville on Sunday to take on the Florida Gators in an SEC showdown. The Tigers will look to extend their undefeated start to 20 games.

"I love playing in Florida Arena, and so I'm excited, man," Johnson said 2(23:30). "Florida is a really good team. They’ve got really good players, and they’ve got a really dope coach, Coach Kelly. I really, really like her."

"You can’t look over teams. Florida's not a bad team at all. But we have big games coming up in the week. So you don’t want to look past Florida. You end up losing a game that you're not supposed to lose because you're looking so far into the future ... we take every opponent seriously."

After the Florida game, LSU faces one of the most anticipated matchups of the season on Jan. 23, taking on Dawn Staley's No. 2-ranked South Carolina, the defending national champion at Colonial Life Arena. The Gamecocks were victorious against the Tigers in both meetings last season, including the SEC Tournament final.

Flau'jae Johnson is a driving force behind LSU's dominant run this season averaging 20.0 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.6 steals per game.

