Coach Prime’s ex-wife Pilar Sanders shares daughter Shelomi’s intense workout routine: “Had a GREAT PRO DAY”

Deion Sanders' ex-wife, Pilar, showed off her daughter Shelomi's latest commercial on Instagram. Shelomi posted a video commercial with the gym club Planet Fitness, which her mother shared on her Instagram story on Saturday.
"The Sanders had a GREAT PRO DAY! Go @shelomisanders," Pilar captioned her post.
In the commercial, Shelomi gave fans a sneak peek of her recovery process after a workout routine. Teaming up with Planet Fitness, the Alabama A&M guard showcased all the PF Black Card, which allowed her some recovery benefits like hydro-massage beds, red light therapy and more.
Shelomi Sanders was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes at the age of 13. With the help of her family, teammates and coaches, including partnerships with Dexcom and now Planet Fitness, her workout and recovery game has helped her thrive both on and off the court.
Coach Prime and his ex-wife Pilar Sanders show love to daughter Shelomi Sanders on IG
Coach Prime and his ex-wife, Pilar, reacted to their youngest daughter Shelomi Sanders' Instagram post. The Alabama A&M guard posted a couple of selfies inside a car under the sun on Mar. 25.
"Love you baby," the NFL legend wrote in the comments.
"Unapologitcally beautiful," Pilar Sanders wrote.
Deion Sanders married Pilar in 1999. The two were a power couple until news of their turbulent marriage began to make its way to the media in 2011. What followed was a messy divorce process. Pilar accused Coach Prime of forging their prenuptial agreement, and the NFL star accused her of greed.
Pilar even filed a defamation lawsuit, which she lost and had to pay $2.2 million. The divorce was finalized in 2015, and the two remain distant despite co-parenting their children. Despite this, they come together for their children, Shilo, Shedeur and Shelomi.
Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here