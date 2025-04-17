Coach Wes Moore’s special message makes Aziaha James emotional on Candace Parker’s show

After spending her college career at NC State, Aziaha James was drafted No. 12 in the 2025 WNBA Draft by the Dallas Wings. On Wednesday, the guard sat down with WNBA legend Candace Parker on Bleacher Report's "Film Study" to break down film.
After reviewing a film from her college days, James was surprised by a special message from Wolfpack coach Wes Moore.
"This is going to be an unbelievable experience; so excited and proud to be a part of it," Moore said. "What you've done at NC State is truly amazing. ... You've worked your way into one of the greatest players in the country." (13:50)
Moore has coached James for the entirety of her college career. During that time, the two have worked together to lead NC State to the Sweet 16 this season, the Elite Eight in 2022, and the Final Four in 2024. Moore was named the ACC Coach of the Year this season and reflected on James' skill set in his message to her.
"The way you can score at all three levels, you talk about a walking bucket out there," Moore said. "You've improved your 3-point shooting so much off the bounce, the beautiful pull-up jumper. I'm so excited. I know how much work you've put into this."
James was emotional after watching Moore's message and reflected on the impact of her coach on her life.
"He's like a second dad to me," James said. "He's very family oriented. He taught me so much. Without him, I feel like I wouldn't be here.".
What Aziaha James brings to the WNBA
James is an offensive powerhouse. She began her college career as a role player off the bench but has emerged into a reliable starter in the past two seasons. As a senior, she led NC State in points per game with 17.9.
In high school, James was known for her ability to play all five positions on the court. She played point guard for the Wolfpack, which is the position she thrives in, but James' versatility will be of use to Dallas.
James' 4.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists were both third on the NC State squad and she added defensive depth with 1.1 steals per game. The guard is a strong shooter who is able to set up shots from anywhere on the floor due to her speed. As a senior, James shot a career-best 44.5% from the field, including 33.3% from beyond the arc.
During her college career, James bettered her performance with each passing season, and she has a high ceiling in the WNBA. Her strong shooting and versatility should bring a boost to the Wings offense.
