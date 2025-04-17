Coach Wes Moore’s special message makes Aziaha James emotional on Candace Parker’s show

After spending her college career at NC State, Aziaha James was drafted No. 12 in the 2025 WNBA Draft by the Dallas Wings. On Wednesday, the guard sat down with WNBA legend Candace Parker on Bleacher Report's "Film Study" to break down film.

Ad

After reviewing a film from her college days, James was surprised by a special message from Wolfpack coach Wes Moore.

"This is going to be an unbelievable experience; so excited and proud to be a part of it," Moore said. "What you've done at NC State is truly amazing. ... You've worked your way into one of the greatest players in the country." (13:50)

Ad

Trending

Ad

Moore has coached James for the entirety of her college career. During that time, the two have worked together to lead NC State to the Sweet 16 this season, the Elite Eight in 2022, and the Final Four in 2024. Moore was named the ACC Coach of the Year this season and reflected on James' skill set in his message to her.

"The way you can score at all three levels, you talk about a walking bucket out there," Moore said. "You've improved your 3-point shooting so much off the bounce, the beautiful pull-up jumper. I'm so excited. I know how much work you've put into this."

Ad

James was emotional after watching Moore's message and reflected on the impact of her coach on her life.

"He's like a second dad to me," James said. "He's very family oriented. He taught me so much. Without him, I feel like I wouldn't be here.".

What Aziaha James brings to the WNBA

James is an offensive powerhouse. She began her college career as a role player off the bench but has emerged into a reliable starter in the past two seasons. As a senior, she led NC State in points per game with 17.9.

Ad

In high school, James was known for her ability to play all five positions on the court. She played point guard for the Wolfpack, which is the position she thrives in, but James' versatility will be of use to Dallas.

WNBA: Draft - Source: Imagn

James' 4.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists were both third on the NC State squad and she added defensive depth with 1.1 steals per game. The guard is a strong shooter who is able to set up shots from anywhere on the floor due to her speed. As a senior, James shot a career-best 44.5% from the field, including 33.3% from beyond the arc.

During her college career, James bettered her performance with each passing season, and she has a high ceiling in the WNBA. Her strong shooting and versatility should bring a boost to the Wings offense.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Lindsey Ware Lindsey Ware is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over five years of experience working with publications such as The News & Observer, The Daily Tar Heel, Triangle Tribune and Cardiac Cane. She has also worked for Major League Baseball, The Holly Springs Salamanders, The Tri-City Chili Peppers, Tuffy Talk, Super Meteors Basketball, Just Good Network and Living Sport.



Lindsey has a Bachelor’s Degree in Media and Journalism from UNC Chapel Hill. Her education allowed Lindsey to gain experience in sports communication, which she honed in internships. Other than being a storyteller and sports fanatic, Lindsey is also a social media and marketing specialist.



Her favorite college team is UNC, although she grew up a N.C. State fan as both of her parents are Wolfpack alumni. Michael Jordan was a huge deal in North Carolina when Lindsey was growing up, and after a summer spent at UNC’s Sports Journalism Camp back in high school, Lindsey was set on being a Tar Heel.



Lindsey's favorite college coach of all time is Roy Williams. During her time attending UNC Chapel Hill and writing for The Daily Tar Heel, Lindsey was lucky enough to meet and speak with Williams a few times. He was like a celebrity on UNC’s campus and was beloved for his coaching style and success with the Tar Heels, accumulating three NCAA championship titles in 18 years.



When not watching or writing about sports, Lindsey enjoys reading, trying new restaurants and coffee shops, and spending time with my friends, family and dog. She also likes to journal, watch movies and paint. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here