Cody Williams injury update: Latest on Colorado forward ahead of Stanford matchup

Colorado Buffaloes freshman forward Cody Williams didn't play on Wednesday in Colorado's 88-78 home win over Cal.

Williams missed Wednesday's game due to an ankle injury and heading into the matchup, he was considered doubtful to play due to the injury.

Expand Tweet

“They didn’t practice today, so I don’t expect them tomorrow (Wednesday). But I don’t know.”

Williams ended up being ruled out after hurting his ankle in the first half of the Buffaloes' win over Utah but was able to finish the game.

Cody Williams' injury update

Cody Williams missed Wednesday's game against Cal and there is no update on him for Saturday's game.

But, with the Buffaloes having a couple of days off, Colorado will have to see how Williams' ankle is after a few days of rest. But, with him being questionable to play on Wednesday, it is a good sign that he can return on Saturday.

Williams has dealt with injuries this season, as he missed several games in December and January due to a wrist injury.

Getting Cody Williams back is key for Colorado, as he has been a focal point of their offense. This season, Williams is averaging 13.7 PPG, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.8 assists as a freshman, as he's started all 18 games he's played in.

Cody Williams could be the top pick in NBA Draft

Although Cody Williams has dealt with some injury issues this season, he has still been projected as the first overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.

The 2024 NBA Draft is considered to be a weak one, but ESPN scout Jeremy Woo says he thinks Williams could go first overall.

"In a draft in which front offices are squinting hard to project value with every top prospect, I think there's a macro-level argument for Williams as the best mix of ceiling and floor relative to who's available. If you're targeting perimeter talent and in search of creative upside, Williams has a real chance to fit into the jumbo playmaker mold that we're presently seeing have success around the NBA."

Whether or not Williams will get drafted first overall is to be seen, but all signs point to Williams being one-and-done at Colorado.