College basketball analyst predicts Florida's transfer portal signing Boogie Fland to be an "All SEC first-team caliber guard"  

Coach Todd Golden and the Florida Gators were able to win the national championship last season. They overcame difficult matchups against some of the best teams in the nation to capture the national title. Heading into next season, they will try to defend that title. However, that is one of the toughest things to do in sports.

Ad

The team will not have many of the key members from its championship run. As a result, it needed to rebuild on the fly this offseason. On Monday, analyst Jon Rothstein spoke about the Florida Gators on "Inside College Basketball." Notably, he spoke about the addition of Arkansas transfer Boogie Fland as a huge get for the Gators.

"We know that Boogie Fland from Arkansas was a massive get for Todd Golden and company," Jon Rothstein said (Timestamp 6:40). "A lead guard who, prior to getting injured last year, was playing like one of the best freshmen in the country and, at times, one of the best guards in the country—especially early in the season when Arkansas beat Michigan at Madison Square Garden.

Ad

Trending

"Fland went for 20 points and seven assists. Boogie Fland will enter this season with the expectation of being an All-SEC First Team caliber guard. That is what you have in the backcourt for Florida."

Ad

Boogie Fland will try to break out in his sophomore season for Florida after injuries impacted his freshman year

Booglie Fland is joining the Florida Gators after a challenging freshman season at Arkansas. Fland played well in the games he was available, averaging 13.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game. However, his season was impacted by injuries. A thumb injury forced him to miss most of the second half of the season until he returned for Arkansas's March Madness run.

Ad

Fland spoke about this in June in his first media appearance as a Florida Gator.

"I feel like my season got kind of cut short last year," Fland said. "I wasn’t able to do the things I wanted to do, you know, like some of the accolades I had in mind."

Rather than play through the injury, Fland opted to get surgery because he thought it was best for the future of his career. Fortunately for him, he was able to return for the NCAA tournament. There, he helped the Razorbacks reach the Sweet 16 despite being an underdog in all three games they played in the tournament.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Alexander O'Reilly Alexander O'Reilly is a journalist at Sportskeeda from Kingston, Ontario with over seven years in the field at companies including SenShot, RVBlogger, Monarch Media, WordAgents, GSeC LLC, and IGC.



His favorite college team is Duke, and his favorite sporting memory was Duke winning March Madness in 2010. JJ Redick was Alex's favorite college player when he was young but more recently, Caleb Williams gets the nod. As the Chicago Bears are Alex's favorite NFL team, this was a perfect match.



Alex's proudest moment came when he was interviewed by a radio station in Ottawa on his opinion on recent moves by the Ottawa Senators, which gave him a confidence boost and the knowledge that he could succeed as a writer.



Aside from sports, Alex likes to spend his time playing games. He is also very passionate about running and strives to improve at the half and full marathon distances. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here