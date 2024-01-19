College basketball injury report, January 19: Latest on Zach Freemantle, Zaire Williams and more

The college basketball injury report for Friday's game does not include flashy names but has a handful of significant players who are going to play a major factor for their respective teams. Let's take a deeper dive into the college basketball injury report and discuss some players that are not 100% healthy.

College basketball injury report, January 19

Jalen Hill, UNLV

Senior forward Jalen Hill is in his fifth college basketball season and is expected to miss the remainder of the season with a knee injury that he suffered on Jan. 6 against the San Diego State Aztecs.

It is a big loss for the Rebels, who are trying to get double-digit wins tonight, as he has 10.7 ppg, 6.1 rpg, 1.7 apg and 1.1 spg in 30.0 minutes over the course of seven games.

Zaire Williams, Wagner

The Wagner Seahawks have been dealing with a handful of injuries but the most impactful has been junior guard Zaire Williams' undisclosed injury. He is officially ruled out for tonight's game against Merrimack but that could be a plus when he gets back on the floor.

It has been more than five weeks since he last was on the court and he has appeared in nine games. So far this season, he has recorded 9.3 ppg, 2.1 rpg, 1.2 apg and 1.3 spg in 24.7 minutes.

Zach Freemantle, Xavier

Senior forward Zach Freemantle is getting closer to a potential season debut for the Xavier Musketeers as he is recovering from left foot surgery. There is still a chance he does not get on the court as he is recovering from his third foot surgery.

Last season, he had an outstanding season, as in 22 games, he finished with 15.2 ppg, 8.1 RPG, 2.9 apg, 0.7 blg and 0.9 spg while having a team shooting split of 58.5/63.6/65.3.

Freemantle is likely going to miss tonight's game against the Georgetown Hoyas but his potential return would be a massive plus for the program.

Shane O'Dell, Stonehill

Junior forward Shane O'Dell of the Stonehill Skyhawks last played on Nov. 20 with an undisclosed injury.

He is not expected to return in today's game against Fairleigh Dickinson and his first season of college basketball, as he has appeared in five games and has averaged 9.0 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 1.4 apg and 0.6 spg in 18.4 minutes.

O'Dell's injury is not going to be the difference-maker, as the Stonehill Skyhawks are a putrid 2-17 throughout the season. This team needs to figure out how to pick up wins and getting him back on the floor will be a great step in the right direction.