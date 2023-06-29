College Basketball Transfer News Roundup: Tre Mitchell to Kentucky, Jordan Brown to Memphis, updates on Jahvon Quinerly, RaeQuan Battle

The college basketball transfer portal is in full swing as teams look to upgrade their roster ahead of the 2023-2024 season. Teams have continued to make moves as we near July. Take a look at the latest moves and updates on the college basketball transfer portal below.

#1- Tre Mitchell joins the Kentucky Wildcats

Tre Mitchell will play for his fourth team in his fifth season of college basketball. Mitchell initally joined the UMass Minutemen as a four-star prospect in the 2019 recruiting class. After two seasons, he joined the Texas Longhorns via the transfer portal. Mitchell spent just one season in Austin before joining the West Virginia Mountaineers via the transfer portal.

He has averaged 13.7 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocks per game in four seasons of college basketball while shooting 48.3% from the field, 34.7% from three-point range and 76.3% from the free-throw line. The center will now join the Kentucky Wildcats where he will look to replace two-time All-American Oscar Tshiebwe.

#2- Jordan Brown joins the Memphis Tigers

Jordan Brown will also play for his fourth team in his fifth season of college basketball. Brown initally joined the Nevada Wolf Pack as a five-star prospect in the 2018 recruiting class. After just one season, he joined the Arizona Wildcats, however, was forced to redshirt a season due to transfer rules at the time.

Brown spent just one season in Arizona before joining the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns via the transfer portal. He has averaged 11.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.9 blocks per game in four seasons of college basketball while shooting 54.6% from the field, 35.6% from three-point range, and 61.2% from the free-throw line. Brown had a breakout season in 2022-2023.

#3- Update on Jahvon Quinerly

Jahvon Quinerly joined the Villanova Wildcats as a five-star prospect in the 2018 recruiting class. Following the season, he joined the Alabama Crimson Tide. However, he was forced to redshirt a season due to transfer rules at the time. Quinerly announced on Sunday he has entered the transfer portal.

In four seasons, he has averaged 10.0 points, 2.0 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 0.6 steals per game while shooting 42.2% from the field, 33.7% from three-point range, and 74.1% from the free-throw line.

#4- Update on RaeQuan Battle

RaeQuan Battle joined the Washington Huskies as a four-star prospect in the 2019 recruiting class. After two seasons, Battle joined the Montana State Bobcats via the transfer portal. He re-entered the transfer portal following last season and committed to joining the West Virginia Mountaineers in April.

Battle announced on Monday he will remain at West Virginia despite the resignation of coach Bob Huggins. In four seasons, he has averaged 10.4 points, 2.3 rebounds, 0.7 assists, 0.6 steals, and 0.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field, 31.3% from three-point range, and 83.8% from the free-throw line.

