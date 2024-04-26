College Basketball Transfer Portal: 5 best small forwards available

Like any other season, college basketball teams will lose players to the NBA draft, graduation and the transfer portal. As a result, they will look for players to fill the vacancy left by those who leave.

Here's a look at the available players for teams looking to fill small forward vacancies with the transfer portal. Small forwards are crucial to any team as they are responsible for scoring, rebounding and defending.

Let's look at the five best small forwards available in the transfer portal right now.

5 best small forwards available in the transfer portal 2024

#5, Davonte Davis, Arkansas Razorbacks

Ole Miss vs. Arkansas

Davonte Davis was a four-star prospect who was rated eighth on the ESPN Top 100. He was remarkable in Arkansas's 99-69 win over Georgia in 2021, scoring 20 points. Davis averaged 5.9 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game in the 2023-24 season. Listed as 6-foot-4 and 180 pounds, he was named to the Southeastern Conference All-Defensive team in 2022-23.

#4, Tucker Anderson, Central Arkansas Bears

Central Arkansas vs. Oklahoma in NCAA Tournament

Anderson was the all-time leading scorer at Bentonville (Arkansas) West High School with 1,281 points. He was also nominated for the McDonald's All-American and was named the 6A West Conference Players of the Year. As a 6-9 small forward for Central Arkansas, he averaged 14.5 ppg, 3.7 rpg and 1.5 apg in 2023-24. He shot 41.5%, including 38.1% from 3-point range.

#3, Adou Thiero, Kentucky Wildcats

NCAA Tournament first round: Pittsburgh practice

Adou Thiiero, from Peetdale, Pennsylvania, played for Quaker Valley in high school and was a four-star prospect in the 2022 class. He averaged 7.2 ppg, 5.0 rpg and 1.1 apg while starting 19 games for Kentucky in 2023-24.

He has narrowed down his options for his next school to North Carolina, Arkansas, Pitt and Indiana, according to ESPN.

#2, Anthony Dell'Orso, Campbell Fighting Camels

Anthony Dell'Orso

A 6-6 small guard from Australia, Anthony Dell'Orso, is a key prospect in this transfer portal because of his impressive records and stats. In the 2022-23 season, he was named the Big South Freshman of the Year.

He became the third player to surpass 1,000 points for Campbell in February. He started 31 out of 32 games last season, averaging 19.5 ppg, 6.5 rpg and 1.9 apg.

#1, Dillon Mitchell, Texas Longhorns

NCAA Tournament first round: Texas vs. Colorado State

A five-star recruit from the 2022 class for Texas, Dillon Mitchen is one of the best small forwards in the transfer portal. He was a part of the 2022 McDonald's All-American game. He committed to Texas in October 2021 after rejecting offers from Florida and Tennessee.

A 6-8 small forward, Dillon Mitchell started 71 out of 72 games in the past two seasons. In 2023-24, he averaged 9.6 ppg, 7.5 rpg and 1.4 apg.

