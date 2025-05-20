College basketball transfer portal: Arkansas guard Boogie Fland announces move to SEC rivals

Former Arkansas guard Boogie Fland found a new home for his sophomore season. Following his freshman year, Fland entered the 2025 NBA Draft, leaving the possibility of a return to college basketball open. He officially withdrew from the draft on May 13 and quickly became one of the most sought-after players in the transfer portal.
On Tuesday, NCAA insider Jon Rothstein announced via X that Fland will suit up for the Florida Gators next season, giving Todd Golden’s squad a major backcourt boost. He was a five-star prospect in the portal, according to 247 Sports.
Fland played one season for Arkansas, but he only had 21 appearances and 18 starts due to a hand injury that kept him out for most of the regular season until the NCAA Tournament, where he played three games. The thumb ligament damage necessitated surgery, which had an impact on Fland's play when he returned.
Overall, the guard averaged 13.5 points (second in the team), 3.2 rebounds and a team high 5.1 assists per game across the season. He shot 37.9%, including 34.0% from the 3-point line.
These numbers were enough for Fland to declare his intention for the NBA draft. Though the injury saw his draft ratings drop, he was a projected lottery pick at the start of the season.
Despite the drop, several mock drafts had him in the top 10 picks, but the guard withdrew in the end.
Boogie Fland becomes Florida’s third transfer
The Gators have already signed Xaivian Lee and AJ Brown from the portal, making Boogi Fland their third transfer deal this offseason.
The national champions are looking to rebuild a backcourt that lost its best player in Walter Clayton Jr., with the guard firmly in the draft alongside Will Richard and Alijah Martin, who are also ready to move to the NBA.
They also lost Denzel Aberdeen to Kentucky in the transfer portal, making the need for multiple guards apparent.
Todd Golden’s team will have eyes on them in 2025-26, and they are gearing up well for it.
