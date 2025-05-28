"College Football conference greed has ruined college basketball": Fans react to Syracuse-Georgetown absence on 2025-26 schedule

Georgetown and Syracuse may not face each other in the 2025-26 season, On3's Jon Rothstein announced on Wednesday. The two programs are well known rivals in the Big East from 1980 to 2013, when the Orange left the conference to join the ACC. They met again during the 2015-16 season, and since then, have played each other once a year.

Rothstein shared the news on X, which generated diverse reactions from college hoop fans.

"Sources: Georgetown and Syracuse are not expected to play during the 2025-26 college basketball season," Rothstein tweeted.

Some expressed their displeasure on the possibility of not watching two of the biggest rivals play against each other next season.

"College Football conference greed has ruined college basketball," a fan wrote.

"That rivalry is now closed," another fan wrote.

"Syracuse probably to blame. They chose to stop playing St. John’s a few years ago as welll. Big mistake killing those great rivalries," one fan commented.

"Why??? Ridiculous decision!" another fan commented.

However, others said they weren't looking forward to it.

"Smart for both programs to fold," one fan wrote.

"I was not expected to watch it anyway," another fan wrote.

"Neither program is relevant so who cares," a fan commented.

"Who cares lol? It’s 2 irrelevant programs. We don’t have to watch 'Ed Cooley' vs whatever Syracuse coach is now," another fan commented.

Syracuse and Georgetown schedule games with other teams

Syracuse and Georgetown are two of the biggest conference rivals in college basketball, dating back over four decades. However, they reportedly may not face each other next season. While the Hoyas' schedule has been released, the Orange have remained silent about theirs.

Georgetown will join a four-team event in Orlando during Thanksgiving Week on Nov. 27-28. It will face BYU, Miami and Dayton. There are also reports that the Hoyas and North Carolina will start a home-and-home series next season.

Meanwhile, Syracuse will also be busy. It will be face three high-quality opponents in the Players Era Festival in Las Vegas on Nov. 25-29. The ACC recently reduced its schedule from 20 to 18 games, so the Orange will have 13 nonconference games next season.

