College hoops analyst Seth Greenberg "agrees and disagrees" with Rick Pitino's bold take on point guards

College basketball analyst Seth Greenberg gave an interesting take on the statement of St. John's coach Rick Pitino, who boldly claimed that point guards are gone in the current era.Greenberg reacted to Pitino's statement on his X account, @SethOnHoops. He somehow agreed with the Hall of Famer's take, saying they are now called ballguards who can facilitate and make plays on both sides of the court.However, the analyst pointed out that it depends on how the team utilizes its system and the guards assigned to that team. Greenberg noted that if a team employs positionless basketball, guards should have a deeper understanding of team play and should be unselfish when needed, which is similar to the role of a point guard.&quot;You want as many skilled players as possible and everyone talks about positionless basketball and that's great,&quot; Greenberg said. &quot;Anyone could initiate your offense. But at the end of the game, you want to have the ball in your best player's hands.&quot;Greenberg added that having a dual-threat guard is great for a team. However, he should also be capable of playing the role of a facilitator, who can set the table and initiate and take responsibility as the extension of the coach on the court.Rick Pitino references former Wake Forest great as the last pure point guardSt. John's coach Rick Pitino emphasized his statement that the point guard position is non-existent in the current era by saying former Wake Forest star and 12-time NBA All-Star Chris Paul was the last player to embrace the role.He even preached this in one of his team meetings, claiming that men's basketball now thrives on team play and places a minimum on positional roles.&quot;I said this to the team. Who's the point guard of the Knicks, the Lakers, the Celtics, the world champion (Thunder)? Point guard is totally done in basketball,&quot; Pitino said.&quot;The days of John Stockton are long gone. There are no more point guards. Chris Paul is probably the last one. You've got to play with everybody handling the basketball, five out and just create good movement,&quot; the former national champion coach added.Paul played two seasons with the Demon Deacons from 2003-2005. He averaged 15.0 points, 3.9 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 2.5 steals per game. He carried over his passing proficiency in the NBA by becoming a five-time assists leader.In 20 seasons, Paul averaged 17.0 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 9.2 apg and 2.0 spg for New Orleans, LA Clippers, Houston, Oklahoma City, Phoenix, Golden State and San Antonio. He recently announced his retirement after the 2025-26 season.