College hoops analyst Seth Greenberg "agrees and disagrees" with Rick Pitino's bold take on point guards

By Geoff
Modified Aug 07, 2025 03:18 GMT
St. John
St. John's coach Rick Pitino (left) and college basketball analyst Seth Greenberg (right) (Image Source; IMAGN)

College basketball analyst Seth Greenberg gave an interesting take on the statement of St. John's coach Rick Pitino, who boldly claimed that point guards are gone in the current era.

Greenberg reacted to Pitino's statement on his X account, @SethOnHoops. He somehow agreed with the Hall of Famer's take, saying they are now called ballguards who can facilitate and make plays on both sides of the court.

However, the analyst pointed out that it depends on how the team utilizes its system and the guards assigned to that team. Greenberg noted that if a team employs positionless basketball, guards should have a deeper understanding of team play and should be unselfish when needed, which is similar to the role of a point guard.

"You want as many skilled players as possible and everyone talks about positionless basketball and that's great," Greenberg said. "Anyone could initiate your offense. But at the end of the game, you want to have the ball in your best player's hands."
Greenberg added that having a dual-threat guard is great for a team. However, he should also be capable of playing the role of a facilitator, who can set the table and initiate and take responsibility as the extension of the coach on the court.

Rick Pitino references former Wake Forest great as the last pure point guard

St. John's coach Rick Pitino emphasized his statement that the point guard position is non-existent in the current era by saying former Wake Forest star and 12-time NBA All-Star Chris Paul was the last player to embrace the role.

He even preached this in one of his team meetings, claiming that men's basketball now thrives on team play and places a minimum on positional roles.

"I said this to the team. Who's the point guard of the Knicks, the Lakers, the Celtics, the world champion (Thunder)? Point guard is totally done in basketball," Pitino said.
"The days of John Stockton are long gone. There are no more point guards. Chris Paul is probably the last one. You've got to play with everybody handling the basketball, five out and just create good movement," the former national champion coach added.
Paul played two seasons with the Demon Deacons from 2003-2005. He averaged 15.0 points, 3.9 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 2.5 steals per game. He carried over his passing proficiency in the NBA by becoming a five-time assists leader.

In 20 seasons, Paul averaged 17.0 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 9.2 apg and 2.0 spg for New Orleans, LA Clippers, Houston, Oklahoma City, Phoenix, Golden State and San Antonio. He recently announced his retirement after the 2025-26 season.

Geoff

Geoffrey Latayan is a journalist who covers college basketball at Sportskeeda. An AB Communication graduate from De La Salle Lipa, he is an avid sports fan who follows college basketball, MLB, NBA and pro wrestling.

As a writer, he's adept at stats and previously covered college sports in the Philippines. Geoff has interviewed former NBA star Detlef Schrempf, although it was way before the "sportsblog" era.

Geoff believes the gap between College sports and major leagues has narrowed thanks to the new stars of the sport, who can give the pro leagues a run for their money.

His favorite college players of all time are Michael Jordan and Allan Iverson. In fact, the Jordan admiration extended to North Carolina becoming his favorite college team as well. Geoff rates Carmelo Anthony winning the national title for Syracuse as his favorite College Sports moment and he is also a die-hard Philadelphia Phillies and Philadelphia 76ers fan.

