Duke Blue Devils star Kyle Filipowski was injured in a freak accident when fans stormed the Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum court after Wake Forest defeated the Blue Devils 83-79.

After the game, the $795,000 NIL valued Kyle Filipowski (as per On3) explained the ordeal.

“I felt a bunch of hits on my body. This one was the worst of them,” Filipowski said.

Some college hoops fans saw it differently on X and criticized the Duke star for his reaction to a female fan who stormed the court.

The issue of court-storming in college basketball has become a trending topic after a fan knocked down Iowa Hawkeyes star Caitlin Clark a few weeks ago.

Kyle Filipowski's court-storming incident is widely criticized

The incident with Kyle Filipowski was shared multiple times on social media with different opinions being floated.

In a postgame news conference, Duke coach Jon Scheyer was livid with the court-storming incident that led to Filipowski's injury.

“When are we going to ban court storming?” said Scheyer. “How many times does a player have to get into something where they get punched, or they get pushed, or they (get) taunted right in their face? It’s a dangerous thing."

“You look around the country, Caitlin Clark, something happens,” Scheyer said. “And now Flip, I don’t know what his status is going to be.”

Scheyer berated fans for their actions and revealed that court-storming happens to the Blue Devils more than other teams due to their standing in college basketball.

“When I played, at least it was 10 seconds and you storm(ed) the court,” Scheyer said. “Now, the buzzer doesn’t even go off and they’re running on the floor. This has happened to us a bunch this year. … I don’t want this to take away at all from Wake (Forest). They earned it, they deserve the win.”

During his postgame news conference, Wake Forest Demon Deacons coach Steve Forbes also criticized court-storming.

“I didn’t see what happened in the end. I hope he’s OK,” Forbes said. “I don’t like court stormings. I never have. I’ve been a part of those before as a coach. It just (doesn’t) feel safe.”

The Demon Deacons' director of athletics, John Currie, also released a statement about the matter.

“I am in complete agreement that something more must be done about the national phenomenon of court and field storming and Wake Forest looks forward to being a part of those conversations,” he said.

All eyes will be on the NCAA and arena authorities to see how they handle court-storming after Kyle Filipowski was hurt in an incident.