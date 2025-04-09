College hoops fans laud Tre Johnson as Texas guard makes NBA Draft announcement - "Top 10" "Dude was fun to watch"

Tre Johnson has declared for the 2025 NBA Draft. The Texas star announced his decision on the ESPN show "NBA Today" on Tuesday, one day after the 2024-25 NCAA season ended.
Basketball insider Jonathan Givony posted Johnson's NBA draft decision on his X (formerly Twitter) account. He identified the newly minted SEC Freshman of the Year as the projected No. 5 pick in the 2025 Draft, drawing reactions from college hoops fans.
"Top 10," one fan wrote.
"Dude was fun to watch. Hope he kills it in the league," one fan tweeted.
"Go be great young man," one fan replied.
Here are some other reactions to the Tre Johnson NBA Draft news.
"Go be great! Lifetime Longhorn," one fan shared.
"No surprise here!! Just another top shelf 1 and done freshman, leaving college with no NCAA Tournament wins," one fan claimed.
"Welcome to Oklahoma City," one fan posted, predicting he will land with the Thunder.
Recapping Tre Johnson's freshman season with Texas after NBA Draft announcement
Tre Johnson entered the 2024-25 season hoping to lead the Texas Longhorns to their first NCAA title. He was a top recruit for coach Rodney Terry after a stellar career at Dallas Lake Highlands High School.
The freshman guard helped the Longhorns finish the regular season and the SEC Tournament with a 19-15 overall record. They managed to get a spot in the First Four despite finishing with a 6-12 slate in the highly competitive Southeastern Conference.
Texas failed to advance to the first round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament, losing 86-80 to the Xavier Musketeers in their First Four showdown on Mar. 19. Tre Johnson dazzled in his final collegiate game, scoring a game-high 23 points on 6-of-14 shooting. He shot 4-of-7 from the 3-point area and 7-for-11 from the free-throw line.
Johnson nabbed an individual accolade before leaving the Texas Longhorns as he was named SEC Freshman of the Year and part of the All-SEC Second Team. He averaged 19.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists through 33 games for Texas. The 6-foot-6 guard led the SEC in scoring and shot 39.7% from beyond the arc this season.
