College hoops fans laud Tre Johnson as Texas guard makes NBA Draft announcement - "Top 10" "Dude was fun to watch"

Tre Johnson has declared for the 2025 NBA Draft. The Texas star announced his decision on the ESPN show "NBA Today" on Tuesday, one day after the 2024-25 NCAA season ended.

Ad

Basketball insider Jonathan Givony posted Johnson's NBA draft decision on his X (formerly Twitter) account. He identified the newly minted SEC Freshman of the Year as the projected No. 5 pick in the 2025 Draft, drawing reactions from college hoops fans.

"Top 10," one fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

"Dude was fun to watch. Hope he kills it in the league," one fan tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Go be great young man," one fan replied.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Here are some other reactions to the Tre Johnson NBA Draft news.

"Go be great! Lifetime Longhorn," one fan shared.

"No surprise here!! Just another top shelf 1 and done freshman, leaving college with no NCAA Tournament wins," one fan claimed.

"Welcome to Oklahoma City," one fan posted, predicting he will land with the Thunder.

Recapping Tre Johnson's freshman season with Texas after NBA Draft announcement

Tre Johnson entered the 2024-25 season hoping to lead the Texas Longhorns to their first NCAA title. He was a top recruit for coach Rodney Terry after a stellar career at Dallas Lake Highlands High School.

Ad

The freshman guard helped the Longhorns finish the regular season and the SEC Tournament with a 19-15 overall record. They managed to get a spot in the First Four despite finishing with a 6-12 slate in the highly competitive Southeastern Conference.

Tre Johnson (#20) of the Texas Longhorns in action against the Tennessee Volunteers during the quarterfinals of the SEC Men's Basketball Tournament at Bridgestone Arena on March 14, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Getty

Texas failed to advance to the first round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament, losing 86-80 to the Xavier Musketeers in their First Four showdown on Mar. 19. Tre Johnson dazzled in his final collegiate game, scoring a game-high 23 points on 6-of-14 shooting. He shot 4-of-7 from the 3-point area and 7-for-11 from the free-throw line.

Johnson nabbed an individual accolade before leaving the Texas Longhorns as he was named SEC Freshman of the Year and part of the All-SEC Second Team. He averaged 19.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists through 33 games for Texas. The 6-foot-6 guard led the SEC in scoring and shot 39.7% from beyond the arc this season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joel Reyes Joel Reyes is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda who graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from the University of the Philippines.



Joel has 10 years of work experience in sports writing, beginning his career at TopBet News (2014-2017) before joining Sportradar as an Integrity Analyst for its Integrity Services team (November 2017 to December 2020). He became a Content Writer at Sports World News (June 2021 to 2022) before joining Sports Brief as a Sports Editor in February 2023.



Duke is Joel's favorite college basketball team, a proven winner in the NCAA that always attracts the best talent. His favorite moment was Duke beating Wisconsin in the 2015 final.



When not working or watching sports, Joel likes to watch movies and TV series, as well as travel. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here