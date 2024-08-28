College hoops insider titles UConn star Liam McNeeley the “Best NBA prospect” in the Big East

College hoops insider Isaac Trotter has his pick for the best NBA prospect in the Big East. The player is none other than UConn freshman Liam Mcneeley, a five-star forward and one of the top players in the class of 2024.

During an appearance on 'The College Basketball Show,' Trotter spoke with Adam Finkelstein, where the two shared their views on several high school prospects and discussed the top talent at various conferences.

When Finkelstein asked Trotter about the top prospect in the Big East, the CBS Sports writer was quick to cite Mcneeley as the clear-cut choice.

"I went with Liam Mcneeley out of UConn," Isaac Trotter said. "I just feel like what we're looking for in the NBA is everything Liam does. Do you have size? Do you have IQ? Can you make plays for others? And can you shoot it? And that's it, that's it right there."

"And so I just feel like this is a perfect fit for him to go to Uconn. I think the off-movement shooting that he brings to this group, the ability to make shots from the middle of the floor, all of that's going to play really well. I'm really bullish on him having a huge, huge freshman year at UConn.

Finkelstein also agreed with the pick and said Liam has been his long-time favorite and after seeing the Huskies live a few weeks ago, he could not disagree.

McNeeley, a 6-foot-7 SG, initially committed to Indiana and signed the letter of intent to play for the Hoosiers. However, in March, he requested a release from his NLI and later signed with Dan Hurley's UConn during the offseason.

UConn coach can't wait to see what Liam McNeeley brings to team

UConn coach Dan Hurley could sense the freshman star Liam McNeeley is ready to make an impact for the Huskies in the upcoming season. After wrapping up the summer workout, Hurley spoke highly of McNeeley.

"He's wired different, obviously," Hurley said. "You’re talking about a fourth-generation college basketball player, a great basketball family. Any time you deal with that, you're getting a serious individual coming into your program."

"We saw him, really, the last two summers,” Hurley added. “We should have recruited him earlier. We were just being stupid. We should have just recruited him straightaway."

Liam McNeeley could be a potential replacement for Steph Castle, who left the Storrs for the NBA. Castle was selected by the San Antonio Spurs in the 2024 draft.

