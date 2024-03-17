Sydney Carter and the Texas women's basketball team rejoiced as they earned their 12th conference tournament title in the history of the program in a thrilling 70-53 win over Iowa State.

The 2024 Phillips 66 Big 12 Women's Championship was held on Mar. 12 at T-Mobile Center. As always, the coach and the director of player development, Sydney Carter, did not fail to serve immaculate style inspiration.

The former Texas A&M Aggies player wore a mid-length, white and black dress. Carter paired the bodycon piece with strappy, pointed heels, a gold chain, hoops, and other tiny baubles that seamlessly tied the look together. Fans applauded her outfit choice and also celebrated the team's victory.

Fans loved Sydney Carter's glamorous look.

Know more about Sydney Carter

Carter joined the Texas Longhorns women's basketball staff in April 2022. She joined the Longhorns after her time in College Station on the women's basketball team under head coach Gary Blair at Texas A&M.

Sydney Carter proved herself a talented player for the Aggies from 2008 to 2012, performing at the highest level under the guidance of Blair and Vic Schaefer.

During her time in Aggieland, she led the team to the 2011 National Championship and the 2010 Big 12 Tournament Championship.

When she joined the program in 2022 as a coach, she gave this statement:

"I couldn't be happier to have landed here at the University of Texas with Coach Schaefer. He played such a pivotal part in my success as one of my coaches and I know he will have that same impact on me as a member of his staff."

Before joining the Longhorns, she was a payer development coach and assistant recruiting coordinator through the 2020–2021 season at the Aggies. She was also the team's video coordinator during the campaign.

She was selected 27th overall in the WNBA draft by the Chicago Sky in 2012 and played for four years in the league. In her seven-year overseas career, she played in countries such as Israel and Latvia. Along with winning the Latvian/Estonian Championship three times, she also added an Eastern European League Championship to her resume.