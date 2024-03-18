The Florida Atlantic Owls (FAU) (25-8) lost 74-73 to the Temple Owls (16-20) in the American Athletic Conference championship semifinal on March 16.

During Selection Sunday, the Owls were designated as an 8-seed even though they only had two Quad 1 wins this season. It's the first time in program history that they're headed to the Big Dance in two consecutive seasons.

They open their campaign against the Northwestern Wildcats in Brooklyn and could face either the reigning champions, the UConn Huskies or the Stetson Hatters should they proceed.

On an episode of "The Field of 68," basketball analyst Jeff Goodman extolled the virtues of the Owls and named them a dangerous future opponent for the UConn Huskies and coach Dan Hurley.

"Listen, all I'll say is, Nelly Davis (Johnell Davis) ain't no joke like he can get it going and if Alijah Martin returns to what he did in the post-season last year and they've got Vlad Goldin, if I'm Dan Hurley, I'm not happy. Cause you just don't know what to expect," Goodman said.

College hoops fans on X disagreed with the analysis with one tweeting:

"FAU is the most overrated team in the country. UConn will absolutely roll over them," the user tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

FAU has growing expectations according to Dusty May

Coach Dusty May led the FAU Owls on a Cinderella run last year in the NCAA Tournament culminating in a place in the Final Four and losing 72-71 to a buzzer-beater to the San Diego Aztecs.

During a recent interview with The Athletic, FAU coach Dusty May explained the expectations that have come with his team's run to the Final Four last year and how hard maintaining those standards was.

“You look at the numbers last year and most of this year, we have a very good three-point shooting team,” said May. “But we’re just not defending and rebounding the way we need to when the shots aren’t dropping.”

“I remember early on I had said, ‘We’re probably going to have to lose a game or two early on because I felt like we thought it was going to be easier than what it was going to be,’” said May. “It’s very difficult to win coming off of the run and year we had.”

College hoops fans already doubt that the FAU Owls can repeat last year's heroics as they go into another March Madness as the big underdogs.