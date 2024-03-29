Duke guard Jared McCain is fresh off winning the second round NCAA tournament game against the James Madison Dukes in a fiery 93-55 matchup. The freshman is ready to play in the Sweet 16 round against the Houston Cougars in the upcoming game.

As the preparation for the game goes on, so does McCain's social media dominance. The guard, who has a NIL valuation of $1.1 million as per On3, promoted an energy drink brand in his latest Instagram post.

Fans were excited to see Jared McCain sign yet another deal with a prominent brand and left positive comments on the post.

After the win against James Madison, McCain shared a video of himself enjoying his win with his teammates, on a plane headed to Dallas.

Jared McCain's rise to fame before NCAA tournament

McCain's journey began during his high school years at Centennial High School, when his basketball skills stood out, particularly in a memorable matchup against D.J. Wagner, the nation's top-ranked high school player, which earned him immediate recognition.

McCain's high school basketball coach, Josh Giles, said while talking to Andscape:

"Everybody was like, D.J.'s so much better, that's all we heard all game," Josh Giles recalled, as per Andscape. "Everybody's looking at Jared. He's always smiling and dancing and singing on TikTok. They're saying he's soft and he won't have a chance."

"All the attention, all of the money, he could have been an absolute p*ick on campus," Giles continued. "He never changes. He talks to everybody. Every person at Centennia High School that ever had an interaction with Jared McCain absolutely loves him"

In the matchup, McCain recorded 26 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 steals, mirroring Wagner's impressive performance, who tallied 26 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 steals.

The young hooper, who was a consensus five-star recruit, enrolled at Duke University in June 2023 and made his college basketball debut on November 6, 2023, against Dartmouth.

McCain's helped the Duke Blue Devils win games and won accolades like ACC All-Rookie team selection. Additionally, his social media presence has drawn attention from figures like Kim Kardashian and Ken Jeong.

With his blend of basketball talent and social media presence, the young hooper has the potential to continue his success on and off the court, with NBA aspirations on the horizon.